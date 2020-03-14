BROCKWAY — Darlene Marshall, librarian with the Jefferson County Library System and Mengle Memorial Library, announced that the libraries in the county will follow Gov. Tom Wolf’s order to close due to the coronavirus.
“The Office of Commonwealth Libraries has instructed libraries to close for routine, public library services beginning on Saturday, March 14, and remain closed through Sunday, March 29,” Marshall said. “The Wolf Administration will continue to monitor COVID-19 in the commonwealth, and at the end of 10 days, will reevaluate and decide whether continued closure is needed.”
The Jefferson County Library System includes Brockway’s Mengle Memorial Library, Brookville’s Rebecca M. Arthurs Memorial Library, Punxsutawney Memorial Library, Reynoldsville Public Library, Summerville Public Library, and Sykesville Public Library.
Marshall said that the closure will allow the libraries to increase cleaning efforts and disinfect materials and surfaces. She also highlighted online services offered by the library.
“Just because we’re closed doesn’t mean we can’t still offer some services,” she said. “Our website has several online resources that our patrons can access.”
For example, visitors to the Library System’s website can find four online e-book resources, including Overdrive and PA Liberty. Those two services offer research e-books and popular e-books. Libby offers the chance to access audiobooks from other libraries. Axis 360 is a research portal from Baker & Taylor. The services on the website will still be available during the shutdown.
“We hope we can get back to serving our communities after the 29th,” Marshall said. “But our goal is for our workers and our patrons to stay healthy.”
The closure period coincides with school closures in the commonwealth. The online services are available at www.jeffcolibraries.org.