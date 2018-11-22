The United States Marine Corps Reserve Ebensburg Unit and Community Action, Inc. announced Toys for Tots drop-off locations for Jefferson County Wednesday.
Donors may give a new, unwrapped toy to be distributed to children birth to age 16 in Jefferson County. The following locations are accepting donations until December 13:
Big Run: Family Dollar
Brockway: Brockway Depot, Dollar General
Brookville: Brookville Chamber of Commerce, Brookville Chevrolet, Brookville Equipment, Country Pride Restaurant, C.S.A., Family Dollar, Jefferson Manor, Matson’s Insurance, Miller Fabrications, Plyler’s Buffet and Family Restaurant
Oliveburg: Dollar General
Punxsutawney: Dollar General, Farmers National Bank, Family Dollar, FEMCO, First Commonwealth Bank, Fox’s Pizza, Grange Church, InFirst Bank, Jefferson County Housing Authority, Punxsutawney School District, Punxsutawney State Police, Shop n Save, SSCD, Tractor Supply, Universal Well Services, Walmart
Reynoldsville: Dollar General, Niagara Cutter, Sintergy, The Foundry
Sykesville: Dollar General
For those who would instead like to make a monetary donation, checks can be mailed to: Community Action, Inc., 105 Grace Way, Punxsutawney, PA 15767, Attn: Samantha Schrecengost.
For additional information, call (814) 938-3302, ext. 236.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.