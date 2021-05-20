Editor’s note: The following are unofficial results of the Pennsylvania municipal primary election for The Courier Express readership area provided by Jefferson and Elk county election offices as of 2 p.m. Wednesday. Those who advance through the primary will appear on November’s general election ballot. The primary results are unofficial until certified by the county election boards. Names of write-in candidates have not been released.
Jefferson County In the contested Jefferson County District Attorney race, incumbent Jeff Burkett is projected to win re-election with 4,298 votes to 2,624 for Joe Ryan on the Republican ballot.
“Thank you, Jefferson County Republicans, for your overwhelming support and victory yesterday in the Primary Election! I so appreciate it! I also want to give thanks to the One to Whom all the glory belongs, my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ! He has loved and blessed me and my family so abundantly over the years, given me great favor with people and seen us through all of our trials and hard times,” Burkett posted on Facebook.
Jefferson County Treasurer: Incumbent James “Moon” VanSteenburg had 3,875 votes to 2,951 for James “Jim” Mackie on the Republican ballot.
Magisterial District Judge: David Inzana ran unopposed on both the Republican and Democratic ballots.
Big Run Borough Mayor: Joseph Buterbaugh ran unopposed on the Republican ballot.
Brockway Borough Council: Lugene Inzana ran unopposed on the Democratic ballot. Rick Renwick, G. Edward Horner and Armando Furtunato ran on the Republican ballot for four open seats, all will advance.
Brockway Borough Mayor: William Hrinya ran unopposed on the Democratic ballot.
Brockway Area School Director: Jeff Ginther ran unopposed on the Republican ballot for Region III.
Brookville Borough Council: Lucy Ames ran unopposed on the Democratic ballot. David Taylor, Sarah Gallagher, and Karen Allgeier ran on the Republican ballot for four open seats, all will advance.
Brookville Borough Mayor: Richard Beck ran unopposed on the Republican ballot.
Brookville Area School Director: Luc Doolittle had 1,471 votes, Matt Park had 1,129 votes, Erin Schiafone had 1,114 votes, Christopher Rhodes had 1,072 votes, Frank Bartley had 893 votes, Elisha Burns had 866 votes and Adler Fleming had 820 votes for four open seats, a four-year term, on the Republican ballot. Luc Doolittle had 310 votes, Elisha Burns had 298 votes, Matt Park had 295 votes, Adler Fleming had 266 votes and Frank Bartley had 165 votes on the Democratic ballot for the four open seats for a four-year term.
Eldred Township Supervisor: John MacBeth had 182 votes and Laird Raybuck had 114 votes on the Republican ballot for a six-year term.
Falls Creek Borough Council: Margaret Weible had 98 votes, Leonard Larkin had 80 votes, Keith Snyder had 74, Ethan Fritz had 50 votes and Mark Miller had 49 votes on the Republican ballot for four open seats, a four-year term. Incumbent Darrell Kirsch will advance for a four-year term on the Democratic ballot.
Falls Creek Borough Mayor: Karen Forsythe ran unopposed on the Democratic ballot.
Punxsutawney Area School Director: Katie Laska had 278 votes and Cammy Knarr had 89 votes for one director’s open seat on the Republican ballot in Region III. Cammy Knarr had 92 votes on the Democratic ballot for Region III. Incumbent Cindy Depp-Hutchinson had 75 votes and Bonnie Haugh had 15 votes for the director’s seat on the Democratic ballot, and Hutchinson had 205 votes to Haugh’s 76 on the Republican ballot in Region VI. Lisa Mennetti ran unopposed for Region II. Robert Cardamone ran unopposed for Region V.
Punxsutawney Borough Council: Justin Cameron had 416 votes, Eric Story had 343 votes, Cynthia Rebuck had 286 votes, Devon Luzell had 206 votes, Lawrence Chenoga had 203 votes, Crystal Wooten had 202 votes, Daniel Gordon had 198 votes, and Dan Rinker had 173 votes for four open seats, four-year terms, on the Republican ballot. For a two-year term, Joshua MacAfoos had 313 votes, Aaron Hendricks had 143 votes, Patty Penman had 113 votes. Michelle Lorenzo, Sharron Murray and Robert Cardamone will advance on the Democratic ballot.
Punxsutawney Borough Mayor: Richard Alexander ran unopposed on the Republican ballot.
Reynoldsville Borough Council: Nichole Walk and John Chesnalarich Jr. will both advance on the Republican ballot.
Reynoldsville Borough Mayor: Mark August ran unopposed on the Republican ballot.
Sykesville Borough Council: Elaine Fike ran unopposed on the Democratic ballot and Michele Yamrick ran unopposed on the Republican ballot. Both will advance. Kurt Kister ran on the Republican ballot for a two-year term.
Sykesville Borough Mayor: Gail Cunningham ran unopposed on the Democratic ballot.
Winslow Township Supervisor: Mike Mowrey had 233 votes, Andrew Flack had 129 votes, Tim Kougher had 67 votes, and Bruce McConnell Sr. had 32 votes for one open seat, a six-year term, on the Republican ballot.
Elk CountyMagisterial District Judge: Jim Martin ran unopposed on the Democratic and Republican ballots.
District Attorney: Thomas G.G. Coppolo ran unopposed on the Republican ballot.
Brockway Area School Director: Lori Sabatose ran unopposed on the Democratic and Republican ballots for Region 2.
Fox Township Supervisor: Dave Mattiuz ran unopposed on the Republican ballot.
Horton Township Supervisor: PJ Piccirillo received 179 votes to 45 for Dan Bevacqua on the Republican ballot for one six-year term.
Jay Township Supervisor: On the Republican ballot, Joe Uberti Jr. had 163 votes to 134 for Richard Krulia Sr. for one six-year term.
Johnsonburg Borough Mayor: John Fowler received 112 votes to 87 for Kyle Paget on the Democratic ballot for a four-year term.
Johnsonburg Area School District Director: On the Democratic ballot, Nicole Zimmerman led the way with 266 votes followed by David Allegretto with 258 votes, Ryan Miller with 231 votes, Courtney Dunworth with 197 votes and Jami Mathis had 189 votes. On the Republican ballot, Zimmerman received 268 votes followed by 267 for Allegretto, 204 for Miller, 178 for Dunworth and 178 for Mathis. Four seats were available on each ballot.
Johnsonburg Borough Council: Louis Imbrogno and Alfred Maletto advanced on the Democratic ballot.
Ridgway Borough Mayor: Ray Imhof had 231 votes to 184 for Padraic McGrath on the Democratic ballot.
Ridgway Borough Council: Steve Caggeso received 291 votes followed by 276 votes for Steve Lawrie, 255 for Brent Kemmer, 249 for Ronald Burkett, 224 for Sam MacDonald and 204 for Keith Mader Jr. on the Republican ballot for four open seats, a four-year term. Matthew Frank, Joe Gasbarre and Stevie Gustafson advanced on the Democratic ballot.
Ridgway Township Supervisor: Carl Shilk received 183 votes to 163 votes for Mike Beaver on the Republican ballot for one four-year term.
Ridgway Area School District Director: Megen Handley, Aimee Kemick, Rick Viglione and Jamie Cobaugh advanced on the Democratic and Republican ballots.
St. Marys Area School Director: On the Democratic ballot, Chrissy Keebler had 282 votes, Mark Quagliani had 179 votes and Adrienne Beimel had 96 votes for one seat in Region 3. On the Republican ballot, Keebler received 406 votes to 214 for Beimel and 176 for Quagliani for one seat in Region 3. For Region 1, Lewis Murray and Cly Hornung advanced on the Democratic and Republican ballot.
St. Marys Mayor: Bob Roberts ran unopposed on the Democratic ballot. Lyle Garner ran unopposed on the Republican ballot.
St. Marys City Council: Margie Brown and Shane Schneider advanced on the Democratic ballot. Daniel Sorg and Nedward Jacob advanced on the Republican ballot.
Constitutional amendments
According to unofficial results on Pennsylvania’s election site — electionreturns.pa.gov — two constitutional amendments which would limit a governor’s emergency disaster declaration powers are projected to pass.
Proposed constitutional amendment No. 1, which would give lawmakers in the General Assembly the sole authority to extend or end a governor’s emergency disaster declaration at any time with a majority vote, had 1,098,819 yes votes (53 percent) to 968,623 no votes as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Proposed constitutional amendment No. 2, which ends a governor’s emergency disaster declaration automatically after 21 days unless the General Assembly takes action to extend it, had 1,108,242 yes votes (53 percent) to 978,034 no votes as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Current law allows a governor to issue an emergency declaration for up to 90 days and extend it without limit. The constitution requires a two-thirds majority vote by lawmakers to end the declaration.
A third proposed constitutional amendment which would add “a new section providing that equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged because of an individual’s race of ethnicity” is projected to pass, having 1,489,566 yes votes (71 percent) to 590,547 no votes as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
A statewide referendum to make municipal fire departments and emergency medical services eligible for loans was also projected to easily pass with 72 percent yes votes.
Statewide races
The following are unofficial results posted on the state’s election website — electionreturns.pa.gov — as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Justice of the Supreme Court: On the Republican ballot, Kevin Brobson of Dauphin County had 52 percent of the vote ahead of 32 percent for Patricia McCullough of Allegheny County and 15 percent of Paula Patrick of Philadelphia County for one seat. Maria McLaughlin of Philadelphia County ran unopposed on the Democratic ballot.
Judge of the Superior Court: On the Democratic ballot, Timika Lane of Philadelphia County had 48 percent of the vote ahead of 40 percent for Jill Beck of Allegheny County and 11 percent for Bryan Neft of Allegheny County for one seat. Megan Sullivan of Chester County ran unopposed on the Republican ballot.
Judge of the Commonwealth Court: On the Democratic ballot, Lori Dumas of Philadelphia County had 29.4 percent of the vote ahead of 26.7 percent for David Lee Spurgeon of Allegheny County, 25.8 percent for Amanda Green Hawkins of Allegheny County and 17.9 percent for Sierra Street of Philadelphia County for two seats. Drew Crompton of Cumberland County and Stacy Marie Wallace of McKean County advanced for two seats on the Republican ballot.