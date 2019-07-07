John ‘Terry’ Thomas
John “Terry” Thomas, age 76, of Columbia, Md., died Saturday, July 6, at the Gilchrist Center in Columbia, Md.
Arrangements are incomplete and are under the direction of the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois.
