A Jefferson County District Court judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by the Friends of Joe Scarnati vs. The Caucus and two reporters on Oct. 7.
A hearing was held for litigation brought against The Caucus and two reporters by Pennsylvania Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati’s campaign committee, Friends of Joe Scarnati, according to court documents.
Scarnati’s committee filed the lawsuit in August, seeking more than $6,000 from The Caucus, a publication of Lancaster-based LNP Media Group, Caucus reporter Brad Bumsted and Spotlight PA reporter Angela Couloumbis for records that documented campaign spending by Scarnati.
Scarnati’s campaign had reportedly tried to bill the reporters $2,000 for the records, but the Department of State told his lawyer in October 2018 that the law only permits costs of a quarter a page.
A hearing was held on Oct. 7 before Jefferson County District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock. The civil suit was filed through Magisterial District Judge David Inzana’s office, but Inzana recused himself from the hearing due to conflict of interest, as Inzana is from Scarnati’s home of Brockway, according to a staff member at Inzana’s office.
Court documents show Judge Mizerock made judgement for the three defendants, dismissing the lawsuit.
Scarnati plans to retire from the Senate at the end of this year.
— Associated Press reports contributed to this article.