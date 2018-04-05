DuBOIS — Proceeds from an annual 5K organized by the Penn State DuBois Veterans Club will this year help fund the establishment of an on-campus veterans’ memorial. Kurt Diehl, a Penn State student and Veterans Club officer, said roughly $2,700 has been raised for the memorial project so far, nearly half of a $6,000 goal.
“We’re just trying to get the maximum participation we can get,” Diehl said of the run.
The club is endeavoring to place a granite memorial bearing armed service branch seals on campus as a way of honoring students who have served, are serving or plan to serve in them. The memorial is planned to sit between two flagpoles on the campus’ Schoch Plaza.
The annual 5K and accompanying one-mile walk is organized each year to raise funds for a different veterans’ charity or cause. Last year’s, Diehl said, raised about $1,000 for a veterans’ career fair.
Club members hope to meet their fundraising goal in April, and to have the memorial in place this summer. A commemoration service is being planned for Veterans Day that will be open to the public.
The club is promising a $30 Amazon gift card to the fastest man and woman to complete the run. Diehl added that there are only a limited number of t-shirts available, so the earlier one registers, the better.
The 5K will be held on April 21, and will begin and end at the Edward V. Cherry Amphitheater in the DuBois City Park. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m. and costs $20 for runners and $15 for walkers.
