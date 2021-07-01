ERIE — A resident of Kane pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal drug laws, Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced in a press release Tuesday.
Michael Carter Anderson, 43, of Kane, pleaded guilty to one count before Senior United States District Judge David S. Cercone.
In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised that Anderson attempted to possess with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine. Anderson is accused of purchasing methamphetamine on the Dark Web for the purpose of selling and redistributing those drugs in the Western District of Pennsylvania, according to the release.
Cercone scheduled sentencing for Nov. 22 at 2 p.m. The law provides for a total sentence of 40 years in prison, a fine of $5,000,000, or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed is based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.
Pending sentencing, the court continued Anderson on bond.
Assistant United States Attorney Paul S. Sellers is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.
The United States Postal Inspection Service, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the McKean County Detectives, and the McKean County Drug Taskforce conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Anderson.