DuBOIS — Early Thursday morning, Kevin Miknis pressed spud after spud through a vegetable dicer for the soup simmering on the stove behind him. The special that day was potato and kielbasa.
Miknis knows the recipe, and about 20 or so others, off the top of his head; it’s only recently he started writing them down. Each batch of each soup, he said, has to taste like the last when making it for the masses.
“If you taste the potato soup today, you come back expecting to get the same thing,” he said.
Miknis works in the Kookie Kreations kitchen with his niece Lori Baronak, who owns the cafe and bakery. Baronak handles all of the cookies, pastries and loaves of bread while Miknis handles the soup.
He took an interest in cooking from his mother, father and grandmother, who he said were all great cooks in their own right.
What he likes about soup, he said, is that it can be easily made to taste. One man’s recipe for a vegetable beef soup, he said for example, can vary greatly from another’s.
“If you go out and Google potato soup, you can probably find a thousand different recipes,” he said, stirring a pot Thursday. “There really aren’t set rules.”
Miknis’ advice to aspiring chefs is make recipes their own. One might, he said, try different ratios of ingredients or introduce new ones altogether.
Miknis, for example, said he doesn’t like to add much salt to his soup as it is cooking, and prefers to use fresh spices. He grows his own garlic for that reason.
Outside of work, Miknis said his favorite way to cook is by barbecue. He and his relatives put their respective recipes head to head each summer at family cook-offs.
Baronak said she hopes to feature her uncle’s barbecue cooking at special events later this summer. Miknis added that he and family members are even building a new smoker.
“You should see the one we’re building now,” he said. “Bigger and better.”
