HARRISBURG — An alternative to proposed bridge tolling by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has been presented by Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee.
Langerholc, a Republican whose 35th District includes part of Clearfield County, unveiled the DRIVE SMART Act earlier this month as a different approach to help address PennDOT’s current reported budget deficit of $8.1 billion for infrastructure repairs.
The DRIVE SMART Act — which is an acronym for “Delivering Reforms and Investments for Vehicle Efficiency and Supporting Motor carriers, Airports, Rails & trails and Transit agencies” — is an alternative proposal to PennDOT’s Public-Private Transportation Partnership (P3) program, which includes the Pathways Major Bridge P3 Initiative.
Part of PennDOT’s initiative includes tolling nine candidate bridge projects, with the user tolls helping to pay for rehabilitation of the major bridges. The North Fork bridges on Interstate 80 in Jefferson County and the Canoe Creek bridges on I-80 in Clarion County are part of PennDOT’s plan.
According to Langerholc’s website, some key proposals of the DRIVE SMART Act include:
- Reform the Public-Private Transportation Partnership (P3) statute and void the PennDOT Pathways Major Bridges P3 Initiative
- Increase fines for traffic safety laws that receive the most violations, such as unregistered vehicles
- Reinstate the registration sticker
- Enhance penalties for offenses in active work zones
- Create a five-year pilot program for electric vehicles to pay a Mileage Based User Fee ($0.03 per mile) or opt-out and pay an annual fee of $400
- Dedicate a portion of the American Rescue Plan Act to provide immediate relief for the design and construction of PennDOT’s highways and bridges
- Reduce the transfer from the Motor License Fund to the Pennsylvania State Police while ensuring a reliable, sustainable funding source for the PSP
- Create a short-term partnership with the auditor general and the treasurer to evaluate cost-saving measures at PennDOT
- Authorize PennDOT to bond for the Interstate Transportation Improvement Program under the innovative federal Grant Anticipation Revenue Vehicles program (generating up to $2 billion)
“The DRIVE SMART Act is a bold vision for this Commonwealth’s multimodal transportation system,” Langerholc said in a press release about the alternative option. “A key recommendation in my plan is to authorize innovative federal financing to pay for the major bridge improvements, which is a better alternative to a tacit approval by PennDOT to impose a new tax on existing bridges for the next 30 years.”
If PennDOT’s Pathways Major Bridge P3 Initiative moves forward, tolls are anticipated to be between $1 and $2 per trip, with the possibility of tolls beginning in 2023, but varying per project. Tolls are also expected to be in place for 30-35 years, according to PennDOT’s Alternative Funding Director Ken McClain.
“Funding one of the largest transportation systems in the country has been a bipartisan issue in the past,” said Langerholc. “The proposed DRIVE SMART Act is open to robust debate and discussion. I know we can find compromise on how to invest in our infrastructure, and ending PennDOT’s P3 bridge tolling initiative is critical before starting negotiations.”
Sen. Cris Dush, a Republican whose 25th District includes all of Elk and Jefferson counties and part of Clearfield County, voiced his support of Langerholc’s DRIVE SMART Act in a recent newsletter.
“Our local officials are unified in opposition to the tolling of the bridges as are our business leaders,” Dush said. “PennDOT is equally adamant in their decision to push forward. It is my intent to work with Sen. Langerholc and other legislators to ensure PennDOT is responsibly using the money they are already receiving and look for the best way or ways to fund our infrastructure needs.”
The Senate Transportation Committee will hold more hearings over the next few months to collect feedback on the DRIVE SMART Act and other ideas to reform and invest in the state’s multimodal transportation system. The public can learn more and provide feedback on the DRIVE SMART Act online at: www.senatorlangerholc.com/drive-smart-act/