Rep. Brian Smith, who represents Jefferson County in Harrisburg, announced funding has been awarded for several community projects in his weekly newsletter.
According to Smith, projects in his district were approved to receive approximately $1,843,896 in state funding last week, after submitting successful applications.
Specific recipients and funding amounts include, according to Smith’s news release:
- $100,000 in Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program funding has been awarded to Polk Township for the development of Polk Township Recreation Park. Polk Township proposes to create this recreational park by constructing a paved entrance drive, ADA parking area and two public-use pavilions with picnic tables and other amenities. Plans also include the installation of a VersaCourt playground that will contain multi-use areas for basketball, pickleball, shuffleboard and many other recreational activities. The township has also committed to the construction of an approximate 600-foot ADA walking path to safely connect all park features.
- $118,896 in flood mitigation funding was awarded to Punxsutawney Borough to complete a required study to determine concerns and issues with the existing levee system. Funding this study will go a long way in identifying feasible solutions to help reduce frequent flooding in Punxsutawney Borough at the source.
- $225,000 in multimodal transportation funding was awarded to South Mahoning Township for the widening, stabilization and resurfacing of 1.18 miles of Pearce Road. The existing road is deteriorated, and the project will improve safety and mobility for all vehicles. As a state representative and self-employed business owner of a family-operated transportation company and a freight brokerage company, I understand how critical this funding is for improving rural roadways, alleviating traffic congestion and increasing driver safety, especially in the midst of this pandemic.
- $1.4 million in PENNVEST funding has been awarded to Falls Creek Borough Municipal Authority to upgrade the water distribution system by replacing nearly 2,600 feet of water mains within the Main Street water distribution line. Additional details on the Falls Creek project funding was published in a previous Courier Express article.
“I am pleased to have the opportunity to work together with community leaders and Sen. Cris Dush to secure this extremely competitive funding to cost-effectively maintain and upgrade our local water infrastructure without a crippling rate increase,” Smith said.
In a separate newsletter from Dush, he announced state funding for two Elk County community projects, including:
- $100,000 to Keystone Elk Country Alliance to build an educational pavilion at the Elk County Visitor Center to enhance educational opportunities, special events, quality viewing locations and safety.
- $93,750 to Johnsonburg Borough to help the borough complete an inspection of a culvert connected to a flood control project that was completed in 1957 and engineering study of an interior drainage area for adequate capacity.
“Our region will benefit from this much-needed state funding for important public improvements to better serve area residents and employers,” Dush said. “I am pleased to be able to work in partnership with other local leaders including former Senator Joe Scarnati to bring this funding home.”