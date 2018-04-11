All police officers with Clearfield and Lawrence Township police departments are now carrying the anti-overdose drug Narcan.
Both Lawrence Township Police Chief Douglas Clark and Clearfield Borough Police Chief Vincent McGinnis reported all their officers have been certified to administer the drug and began carrying it last week.
Narcan is the brand name of Naxalone, a life-saving drug used to revive drug overdose victims.
With drug overdoses and drug abuse soaring nationally and locally, the police officers are now carrying Narcan to protect the drug abusers and members of the public and other police officers who are accidentally exposed to dangerous drugs.
Both police departments are carrying a form of the drug that is administered nasally and each officer carries two dosages of the Narcan with them.
All the police officers had to receive training and be certified to administer the drug before they were allowed to carry it, and the officers have to be re-certified annually, Clark said.
Pennsylvania state troopers have been carrying Narcan since 2015.
The Narcan is being supplied to the two departments by Penn Highlands Clearfield, but the dosages and all and the replacement dosages, as well as all the training the police officers receive to administer the drug, is being paid for by grant funds from the Drug and Alcohol Commission, Clark said.
So far, Chief Clark is the only police officer in the two departments to administer Narcan to a victim. Clark is a former state trooper and was already carrying Narcan when he administered it to an overdose victim at Edgewood Apartments on March 27.
Each time the Narcan is administered, the officer is required to enter a log in the statewide justice department electronic reporting system (JNET) detailing the circumstances of the event.
Paperwork is then completed to have the dosage replaced by Penn Highlands Clearfield at no cost to the department, Clark said.
