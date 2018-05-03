CLEARFIELD — The Lawrence Township Supervisors discussed an $800,000 deficit in the police pension at their meeting Tuesday night.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, Gigi Gearhart asked if the township has a plan to deal with the deficit, other than having the police officers pay 2 percent into the pension in the third year of its new contract.
“We are definitely working on that,” Supervisor Randy Powell said.
Last month, the township approved a new collective bargaining agreement with the police that calls for officers to contribute 2 percent to the pension fund in the third year of the contract.
According to Secretary Barbara Shaffner, the police pension has a deficit of roughly $800,000.
Powell noted that the township recently moved the pension fund from CNB Bank to Wells Fargo.
Randy Lemmo agreed with Gearhart that the township needs a plan to deal with the deficit and asked if the township determined why the deficit exists.
Powell said the shortfall is a result of hiring young police officers who retire after 25 years of service when they are in their 50s instead of in their 60s like they used to.
Lemmo said the township needs to do more than switching investment advisors and having the officers contribute 2 percent.
“You are never ever going to make up the deficit by switching the investment advisor,” Lemmo said. “If they can do that I would give them every penny I have.”
Lemmo noted that the 2 percent contribution will only net about $12-$15,000 a year, three years from now, and that is not nearly enough to make up the deficit.
“Sooner or later we are going to have to pay that money,” Lemmo said. “I prefer to see you throw $100,000 bucks a year in it to catch up rather than waiting until there is a disaster.”
Powell agreed that these will not make up for the deficit, but said he thinks they have improved the situation.
Lemmo said the township has to figure out why the deficit has been going up every year.
“There has to be some other reasons why the deficit exists,” Lemmo said.
Solicitor James Naddeo said the township has always contributed to the plan as proposed by the retirement plan’s administrator, but some unforeseen circumstances such as the downturn in the economy in 2008 and shortening of the length of employment of police officers before retirement, along with a disability retirement, contributed to the deficit because there are more people drawing from the pension fund than anticipated.
Glenn Johnston said he believes the real problem is the township allowing police officers to retire at 50 and said the township should negotiate a higher retirement age for police officers in future contracts.
“I would love for everyone to retire at 50, but we are living until we are 100,” Johnston said. “We have to put a stop to it. You can’t tax the people enough to pay it.”
