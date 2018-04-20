CLEARFIELD — Lawrence Township approved the transfer of a liquor license to Sheetz at its meeting Tuesday.
Sheetz is planning to sell beer at its store along state Route 879 near the Interstate 80 interchange.
Sheetz’ attorney Mark Kozar of Flaherty & O’Hara of Pittsburgh said the liquor licence is coming from Reifer’s Restaurant in Houtzdale.
He said the Sheetz store will have a “Beer Cave” and the store will offer 150 brands of beer, including national brands and craft beers for sale.
Although the store is open 24-hours a day, beer will only be sold 7 a.m. to 1:45 a.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and on Sundays starting at 9 a.m.
Kozar said Sheetz has a 100 percent carding policy where everyone purchasing alcohol will have to have their identification scanned for authenticity before the store’s computers/cash registers will allow the sale to proceed.
Kozar said most of their beer sales are for takeout purposes, but they are required by law to allow people to consume alcohol they purchase on site. However, Kozar said all patrons are limited to consuming no more than two beers on site.
“This isn’t a place where people are going to come to hang out and drink beer,” Kozar said. “But it’s a safe, secure, well-lit place where people can come in, buy food, buy a six-pack of beer and go home.”
He said the store meets the requirements of a restaurant liquor license in that it has seating for at least 30, food for at least 30 and more than 400 square feet.
Snappy’s convenience store, located a short distance away from the Sheetz store, already sells alcohol, Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner noted.
He said Sheetz sells alcohol at 256 of its stores and 56 in Pennsylvania.
The supervisors approved the transfer of the liquor license unanimously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.