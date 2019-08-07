BROCKWAY — At the end of July, the United States House of Representatives passed a bipartisan act to expand membership in the American Legion.
The LEGION Act, which stands for “Let Everyone Get Involved In Opportunities for National Service,” expands membership in the American Legion organization from narrowly-defined war times to anyone who served in the military after Dec. 7, 1941.
Locally, American Legion Post #95 believes this will make sure their post continues for a very long time.
“Membership is a problem,” Post 95 Commander Bill Sabatose said. “Everyone realized this was something we had to do. Our members have been fighting for this for years.”
Prior to the LEGION Act, veterans could join the American Legion if they served in specific wartime situations. The act expands potential membership to anyone who served honorably.
“Cold War veterans served, but they couldn’t join before,” Sabatose said. “Our members over 60 have been active, but there are so many people who couldn’t help us.”
Sabatose said that he will get names of veterans in the area who could not join before and send them a letter. However, there are some Cold War veterans who are already interested.
“I know three or four people who have expressed interest and said they wish they could join,” he said. “I’m going to give them applications.”
The American Legion said that old membership forms will still be honored, but instead of selecting a specific war time, veterans are urged to write “LEGION Act.” New forms will be created following passage of the act.
“This is great news for the American Legion in Pennsylvania,” Sabatose said. “It will help Legions everywhere. I’ve been seeing chapters close because they can’t get people in, but now we have some life.”