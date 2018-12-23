BROCKWAY — Education materials can come in many forms: pictures, books, movies, and teacher’s lessons. In the case of a lesson on Christmas trees, a short trip to a tree farm gave a group of Brockway Area Elementary School students a chance to see the life of trees.
“Throughout the month of December, our topic of study was Christmas trees,” explained Brockway teacher Beth Stoltz. “Our topics included the life cycle of trees, how to determine the age of trees, and even telling the difference between evergreens and deciduous trees.”
Stoltz used literature, technology, crafts, and even games in the classroom to help her students understand the life of trees. However, nothing compares to seeing the real thing.
“We reached out to Donna Crawford and her family at the Marchiori Christmas Tree Farm,” Stoltz said. “She and her son welcomed us. They showed us the many different trees that they grow on their tree farm and answered many of our questions. The children also played in the snow and explored the great outdoors!”
After the tree farm visit, the group had lunch at Glasstown Pizzeria.
“Dave Burley and his staff at Glasstown were wonderful,” Stoltz added. “The kids got to experience ordering their own meals off the menu!”
Stoltz said that it is important for students to get the opportunity to visit places like the tree farm, especially in a time where schools are cutting field trips and other additional, non-classroom educational opportunities.
“It is very important for the students to be able to go to the tree farm because it brought what we were learning in the classroom to life,” Stoltz said. “Mr. Jeff Vizza and the school continue to support our students by allowing us to have these great opportunities.”
