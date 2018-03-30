LUTHERSBURG — Fred Kriner has held down all manner of odd jobs over the years. In the years since he turned 10, he’s been a farmer, salesman and auctioneer.
Somewhere along the way, he picked up a hobby: restoring, collecting and selling antique toys. These days, though, he has been attempting to restore a much larger and more personal piece of his personal history.
For the past several weeks, Kriner has been working to restore two John Deere Model B tractors that once belonged to his father.
Kriner, who heads the Susquehanna Antique Machinery Association, said he recently bought the tractors back from the family who bought the Kriner family’s farm in the 1960s. They’d not been operated, he said, for some 30 years.
Restoration work had already been put into one tractor – it even has a fresh coat of paint. But it’s going to take a lot more work, Kriner said, before the other one starts to look like its old self, even if it runs better than its sibling.
More taxing than manual labor, Kriner said, is tracking down replacement parts. It takes a lot of internet sleuthing, a lot of phone tag and a lot of money. He’s sunk about $800 into one tractor wheel.
“I had to find the rim,” he explained. “I called clear out to Ohio.”
Working with big machines is nothing knew to Kriner. He said he’s done it all his life. His father having worked briefly as a locomotive repairman, it almost runs in his family.
But he said his reason for wanting to restore his father’s tractors has less to do with family than it does his admiration for the machines.
“Basically, I just like the sound of them,” he said. “They’re two-cylinders, and they kind of have a ‘put-put’ sound.”
