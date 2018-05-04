ST. MARYS — When historian John Imhof set out to trace the steps of Union and Confederate soldiers on the second day of the Battle of Gettysburg — he never expected anyone would notice.
The project, which began around 1990, took approximately six-and-a-half years to complete and involved extensive research and traveling to archives and Gettysburg battlefields.
His book — Gettysburg, Day Two: A Study in Maps — consists of researched and hand-drawn maps of each of the army’s advances that day.
“At one time there was an article and people did a survey and other historians did it and it was ranked in the top 50 of all books written on the Civil War — which, that’s over 60,000 books,” said Imhof, who added that the book, of which 1,500 copies were printed when it was released in 1999, currently sells on Amazon for around $750 and is listed in some online sales for $3,000.
It also received the Gettysburg Discussion Group’s award for Best Book of the Year and the Bachelder-Coddington Literary Award.
As it nears the 20 year anniversary of its release, Imhof said he felt the need to re-release the book because of the quality of the maps, which are the centerpiece of the work.
For the past several years, he has been working to update them. Created in the “Photo” software of a Hewlett Packard Windows 3.0 computer in the early 1990s, Imhof jokes that ultimately the computer didn’t have the capacity to handle the project and self destructed.
The historian and author speaks easily about the human interest stories associated with the Civil War, like how a drunk group of local soldiers, known as the Bucktails was kicked out a bar in Harrisburg for being too rowdy and in turn rolled a cannon into the middle of town, threatening to shoot, or of the faithful black labrador retriever of the Confederate Army who was the first to be buried on Culp’s Hill in Gettysburg by Union Brigadier General Thomas Kane, who was taken by the dog’s loyalty.
Despite his passion for the stories, Imhof describes the 318-page book as “tactical.”
“It’s not intended to be a whole lot about human interest stories but was meant to tell what happened,” Imhof said. “The goal was to enable people to walk through the footsteps of where their great-great grandfathers fought.
“The different way that I did that, no one had ever done it before. Instead of having chapters, each map is a chapter and works sequentially through the battles.”
Imhof said his passion for Gettysburg and the Civil War came late in his life when he traveled there in 1991 by himself.
“It captivated me. Theres just an energy there (in Gettysburg) and a lot of people will say that. You can feel that something big happened there,” Imhof said.
Of his focus on the second day of the battle, he said, “It was certainly one of the bloodiest days in American history. About 20,000 were killed in about 4 1/2 hours. It was a slaughter, it was unbelievable. I guess when I got there, I got the bug and it just got my attention.”
Humble, Imhof said the book’s notoriety is “a complete and utter accident,” adding that “I just kept with it and wrote the book.”
The project has personal roots too.
Imhof’s great-great-great grandfather — Charles Herbstritt — was a sergeant with a unit made up of men from St. Marys. He was hit on the back of the head on the evening of the second day by a fragment of a spent artillery shell and was buried in York, Pa. after succumbing to his injuries.
Following his death, two others, Martin and Peter Herbstritt would join the fight.
However, the reason Imhof put the book back into publication was to honor his parents, Dorothy “Dot” and Robert “Bob” Imhof. The book was dedicated to them
“My father had always wanted me to have a title like lawyer or doctor... When this came out and the title was author he was okay with that,” Imhof recalled. “It came out July 2, 1999 and by March of 2000 both were gone. It was kind of the last thing I did for them and I wanted it out there again.”
The reprint is being produced by Baumgratz Printing in St. Marys and available for purchase at amazon.com.
