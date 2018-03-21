On a fifth generation dairy farm in Jefferson County, the Pifer family is trying.
“Right now, we’re facing very low milk prices. What we’re getting for milk now is the same as we were getting in 1969,” said Michele Pifer, who owns Paradise Acres farm with her husband Mark.
Raising Guernsey cattle, which are known for producing milk high in protein and butter fat, the family receives a slightly higher rate for their product than other farmers. But despite that, they’re just making it with milking between 30-50 cattle twice a day and selling the milk to United Dairy.
Pifer said while milk prices have remained steady, the price of feed, fertilizer, and gasoline is up.
With just over 200 acres, the family grows its own hay to sell and feed its cows. It also grows oats and soy, whose seeds have seen a price hike as well, according to Pifer.
The cost of electricity on the farm adds up to between $500-$600 per month.
“The cost of cows never goes down. It always stays up there,” Pifer said. “But the milk prices continue to go down. In 1969, they were making money. At our costs, we just can’t make any money at it.”
Some of their blessings are that they rely on well water rather than city water, that the hay sells, and that Pifer brings in income from working as a preschool teacher. Also, Mark’s skills as a mechanic and cattle breeder cut costs other farmers must carry.
One factor that has led the Pifers to actively deter a sixth generation from taking over, include the impact of milk alternatives (like almond milk and soy milk) moving into the milk case in the store.
Pifer, a fierce and vocal advocate for dairy farmers, said that through dairy contracts farmers pay for milk and beef advertisements seen on television and in print, as well as trucking fees to take their own milk from the farm to the dairy. She thinks those dollars could be better used to tout why milk is more nutritious than the alternatives and why it is so important to the diet.
“Right now, we’re not at a breaking point, but right now we’re at a point that we’re discouraging our kids from taking it on,” Pifer said. “There will likely be no sixth generation because it’s just not sustainable.”
And the impact has been felt throughout the state as Dean’s Foods will cease buying milk on May 31 from 42 dairy farms in Pennsylvania, which include 16 farms in western Pennsylvania, according to the Progressive Dairyman.
Similar cuts are said by the publication to have occurred in several states on the East Coast due to instability in the market.
“There’s an oversupply of milk across the state. The PA Farm Bureau and the Department of Agriculture have been meeting almost weekly on it to come up with solutions,” said Ernie Mattiuz, a local legislative member of the PA Farm Bureau, who added that one of the most obvious solutions arising from those discussions is to create more processing plants, which would come at a cost of about $220 million per plant.
“In the next 18 months, there could be as many as 300 dairy farms going out of business in Pennsylvania alone...We’re working on it but right now there’s no quick fix to it.”
When asked how the average consumer can help support small farms, Pifer said bluntly and without hesitation — “Don’t buy Great Value milk. Walmart bought bottling and processing plants to undersell smaller farms and other dairies. What’s happened is they (Walmart) only purchase milk from large dairy farms with over 1,000 cows so they don’t have to run trucks between farms. That makes the price of milk fall, then other dairies have to sell out because they can’t keep up.”
