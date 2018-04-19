RIDGWAY — After it passed inspection Tuesday, Lucy’s Coffee, Tea and Gifts opened its doors for business.
Located at 109 Montmorenci Ave., Ridgway, in the old Palumbo’s building across from Fuel On, the shop offers regular coffee, frappes, caramel and mocha flavors, milkshakes, teas, fruit smoothies, and hot chocolate. Joey’s Bakery doughnuts and hoagies are also sold there.
The new business is owned by Gail and Tom Dezanet and daughter Ashley Young.
“We wanted this place to be somewhere for people to come in and have a warm cup of coffee or tea, a small treat and to relax from everyday life,” said Young, who added that they tried to make the atmosphere “homey and relaxing.”
Since the beginning of the year they have been working to renovate the space to prepare for opening day.
Asked where the name “Lucy’s” came from, Young explained it was named after her dad’s five-year-old gray, long-haired cat Lucy, who serves as the shop’s logo.
The Dezanets had always wanted to open a coffee shop, but their space on Front Street was too small to accommodate both TLC Florals and a coffee shop. When they moved to Montmorenci, space finally allowed that dream to be realized. And next door is TLC Florals.
The coffee and tea shop offers gift items from Rich Valley Apiary of Emporium, Garner’s Candies, Bearded Brewing coffee of Emporium, and other gift items. It also plans and caters small bridal and baby showers.
The business is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
“It’s been awesome to meet new people and see old friends,” Young said of the opening.
Lucy’s can be found on Facebook or can be reached at 814-772-5683.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.