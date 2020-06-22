CLEARFIELD — With hopes of it becoming an annual event and a way to showcase the talents of woodworking artisans, Visit Clearfield County is hosting a Lumberjack Chainsaw Carvers experience next weekend.
The event will be held June 26-27 at the lot between VCC’s office, at 208 Plaza Drive, and Rural King in Clearfield. Admission and parking are free.
Participating carvers are from Knotty Ray of Bigler; Mann Made Outdoors, DuBois; From the Forest Chainsaw Carving, Barneveld, N.Y.; and Todd Gladfelter Chainsaw Art, New Ringgold.
Activities begin at 5 p.m. Friday, June 26, and will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 27. Saturday’s activities will end with a live auction featuring the work of participating chainsaw artists. Proceeds will benefit the Clearfield County Charitable Foundation.
Food will be available both days. Royer’s Concessions will offer fried vegetables, funnel cakes, lemonade and other treats both days. Ice Dreams, an ice cream truck, will be serving up a variety of frozen delights Saturday, June 27.
Director Josiah Jones said he got the idea to host the showcase after a number of local chainsaw carving events, including the Chainsaw Carvers Rendezvous in Ridgway, were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It intrigued me that people like to attend these types of events and it surprised me Clearfield County doesn’t have an event like this because of how well it fits our demographic,” he explained.
“I felt compelled to pull something together after nearly all of the fairs, festivals and other events held in Clearfield County throughout the summer months were canceled,” Jones said.
He said he has wanted to hold an event in the lot between the VCC office and Rural King for years. “It’s a nice spot and it’s never utilized.”
Jones said he is hopeful that the event will be supported by local residents. Organizers request those attending adhere to CDC guidelines for the green phase and practice social distancing.
“We are hoping residents are eager to get out and participate in events. We are also hoping they will support the Clearfield Charitable Foundation through the auction,” Jones said.
Clearfield Charitable Foundation Executive Director Mark McCracken said Visit Clearfield County and the participating chainsaw carvers invited the foundation to be a partner in the event and receive a portion of the proceeds from the auction of carvers.
“The foundation thanks Director Josiah Jones, Visit Clearfield County and event participants for the opportunity to be a partner,” McCracken said. “The event will provide the community the chance to come out and see the talents of these chainsaw artists and taste the offerings of several local food vendors. For the foundation, the event is a great opportunity to meet residents and share information on the foundation’s work with the endowment funds, scholarships and community grant programs. It is wonderful the carvers are sharing a portion of their auction proceeds as a donation to the foundation’s community grants program. In 2020, the program is funding 32 grants totaling more than $23,000 to projects in communities across Clearfield County. In August, the foundation will be opening a new round of grants so the donation is greatly appreciated.”