ST. MARYS — As the ground thaws and the weather starts to heat up, we spent some time with the St. Marys Community Pool’s new manager about the exciting things going on there this year.
Q: Tell me about yourself, and how you came to be the pool manager.
A: My name is Kristi Schroeder. I am originally from Brookville and moved to St. Marys with my husband and children just over three years ago. I have three children: Tait is 18 and is leaving for Air Force in June, Skyelyr is 15 and Sarah is 13. I have been teaching as a long term substitute within the (St. Marys Area School) district for the past three years.
Q: How long have you been the pool manager? What all does the position entail?
A: I began as a substitute manager two summers ago and then took over as Assistant Manager last summer. When the manager position opened up this year, it just felt like the right thing to do. I love being involved in the community and swimming has always been a big part of my life.
Q: What is your favorite memory of the pool?
A: One of my favorite memories from the pool would be Mike Night. Seeing the community come together is always wonderful. The guards and staff all work very hard to put together a fantastic evening for the community to enjoy.
Q: What are some of the challenges that the pool faces?
A: I think one of our biggest challenges last year was the weather. We had such a rainy summer last year. We are hoping for some better weather this year.
Q: What are some of its strengths?
A: We have a wonderful staff of guards that love what they do. I cannot say enough about the knowledge and dedication our workers put into the pool.
Q: Tell me about what the public can expect of the upcoming season.
A: Well, we are welcoming a new Assistant Manager as well. Lena Hanes will be joining me as Assistant Manager. She has been a lifeguard for several years and will also be conducting our lifeguard course this year. She and I are very excited to take on the summer. We plan to of course keep with the Mike Night tradition as well as incorporate some new activities for the community at the pool.
