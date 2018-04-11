BROOKVILLE — For trail runner Bob Bauer, of Brockway, planning a race on 13 of the established trails in Cook Forest State Park was a no-brainer.
“It feels like home for me,” Bauer said of the park, adding that he grew up nearby and, as a kid, always considered Cook Forest his backyard.
The First Annual Cook Forest Trail Challenge is scheduled to be held June 23 and has already sold out — twice.
During a camping trip there last July, he decided to put on the event and hit the ground running. The first 300 spots sold out — and then, with approval from DCNR, another 100 sold out. By April 1, it was full.
And there’s still a waiting list of about 30 people.
“I’m shocked at the response,” said Bauer, adding that people are coming from as far away as North Carolina, Virginia, New York, and Ohio to attend.
Many of those runners have told Bauer they have a similar connection to Cook Forest — whether it be vacationing there or living in the area as he did.
Describing the 25K, or 16.3 miles of trails encompassed in the race, Bauer said, “These are probably the softest trails you’ll run on in Pennsylvania in the woods.”
He added that in total there is only 2,100-2,200 feet of elevation gain.
“This is going to be a fast race because it’s very runnable,” said Bauer, who added that his wife Nona will be in charge of steering the ship while he runs in the race himself.
“Also the best thing about this course is that almost all of it is in the woods,” he said.
Of his own running experience, Bauer jokes that he runs about 18 races a year “to run off the crazy.”
He started in high school running cross country and continued his stride for enjoyment. In the last four years, he began trail running and racing. Last year, he placed second in his age group in the PA Trophy Series.
In a more serious tone, he says, “There’s just something about being out in the woods ... it’s a challenge that is solely based on you.”
He added that Department of Conservation & Natural Resources officials have been great to work with.
Also lending a hand are his friends from Pale Whale in Cooksburg, who are helping with transportation; Clarion EMS; Farmington Township Fire Department; and students from local track teams at Brockway, Brookville, and North Clarion high schools.
Donations will be made to the local chapter of the North Country Trail Association and Baker Trail Association.
When asked if there will be a next year, Bauer said he would hate to see all of the solid relationships and work put into this year’s event go to waste — but he’d like to make it through this race before deciding.
“Trail running lets you be a kid again,” he said.
For more information about the race, visit its Facebook page at @cookforest25k or at www.cookforesttrailracing.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.