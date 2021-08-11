CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas is now requiring everyone attending court to wear masks by order of President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman and Paul E. Cherry.
The two judges signed the administrative order due to the increased spread of the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus. The judges signed the order Monday afternoon.
“All persons attending any court proceeding before the Common Pleas shall be fully masked at all times, including while they wait to enter the courtroom,” the order states.
However, the order was not in effect for Monday’s morning and afternoon court sessions.
The order also requires the public and staff entering court-related offices including the Domestic Relations Office, the Office of Probation Services, and the law clerk/court attorney to be masked at all times.
Fully masked means the mask covers the nose and mouth area, and the policy applies to everyone whether or not they are vaccinated, according to the order.
“As of now the number of people inside the courtrooms are not being limited as was done during the height of the pandemic,” Court Administrator F. Cortez “Chip” Bell III said.
He also said the Clearfield County Jail is continuing to take inmates but all new inmates are being tested. Those who test positive are quarantined, he said.
According to the state Department of Health, in the last seven days there were 49 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.