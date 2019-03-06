According to Elk State Forest authorities, approximately 25-acres of aspen have been cut in the McDonald Run area, off Bell Draft Road.
The area consisted of a 60-year-old aspen stand with scattered American beech, black cherry, white oak, red maple, juneberry and ironwood, a spokesman said. The aspen and beech were cut, while the other species will remain.
Clear cutting aspen, according to a press release, stimulates root and stump sprouting. With available sunlight, soil temperature rises, allowing the aspen stumps and roots to sprout into a thicket of regeneration. American beech is being removed as it will never become a healthy tree due to beech bark disease, the release said.
The aspen cut was done for wildlife habitat, the release continued. Young aspen stands are utilized by many types of wildlife such as ruffed grouse, deer, elk, woodcock, and many songbirds. Providing protection from predators like hawks and owls, dense young aspen stands are extremely important for brood habitat of the ruffed grouse. Elk and deer rely upon aspen throughout much of the year for both food and cover. Song birds are much more abundant in young aspen stands than in other types of forest environments.
Staff from the Elk State Forest worked together to cut the aspen. This project is part of an overall wildlife plan for the area that includes other treatments such as commercial timber harvests, prescribed fires and food plot maintenance, all with the goal of increasing the value of the area for native wildlife species.
To contact the District Office, call 814-486-3353. Visit online at www.dcnr.state.pa.us/ or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/elkstateforest.
