BROCKWAY — July 20 will be a busy day both inside and outside Mengle Memorial Library.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the library is hosting two fundraisers. The first is a Nerf Wars event inside the library and the second is a Ford test drive.
“Bring your own Nerf gun, foam darts, and eye protection, and let the Nerf darts fly!” Mengle Librarian Darlene Marshall said.
The Nerf Wars will be $5 per participant for an hour of mayhem. Due to limited space, pre-registration is required, which can be accomplished by calling Mengle Memorial Library at 265-8245.
The used book room will also be holding a “Fill A Bag for $1” event that day. Hot dogs, beverages, and desserts will be available for purchase.
“As you support the library, remember the importance of our library in bringing our community together,” Marshall added.
Outside and away from the flying darts, Murray’s Ford will host a test-drive event. Murray’s will bring several new Fords to the parking lot to give visitors a chance to take a test drive. Everyone who drives a vehicle and fills out a survey will earn $20 for the library. Murray’s will donate up to $6,000. Drivers must be over 18 with a valid driver’s license and automobile insurance to participate. Only one donation will be allowed per address.
“Whether it’s too hot or rainy to be outside or you are looking for some boredom busters, it’s always a great time to visit the library,” Marshall said.