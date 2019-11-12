BROCKWAY — Mengle Memorial Librarian Darlene Marshall said that the Christmas shopping season can start at the library this year.
Mengle is holding its book sale November 21, 22, and 23. The sale begins at 10 a.m. each day.
Currently, the book sale room is stocked with used books ranging from nonfiction titles to children’s books to mysteries and thrillers. The library is always looking for books for its sale.
“We need good-quality used books,” Marshall said. “We especially need children’s books and mysteries. And we do well with cookbooks. People love reading paperback mysteries, so those would be great. Any well-loved books that are not damaged would be wonderful.”
Patrons need to be careful what they bring. Sometimes, leaving books in a garage or attic causes them to get moldy or become damaged.
“If the book has the binding coming apart, so those are hard to sell,” Marshall explained. “As far as mold, we need to be careful because mold spores can spread to other books. Look at the top of a book and see if there’s any discoloration on the top. If you see anything black on top of a book, you definitely don’t want to hold onto that.”
Mold does spread to other books, which can harm a library’s collection. Mengle and other libraries are very careful to keep their books dry and clean, and if any moisture is found in the library, they immediately take care of the issue. A moldy book could thwart that effort.
The book sale is in the library’s lower level. Mengle redesigned its meeting room to also hold books for the sale. The larger space allows Mengle to host its sale throughout the year, not just in November.
More information can be found at www.menglelibrary.org.