Editor’s note: This is part of a series provided by The Meadows Psychiatric Center and CenClear in partnership with The Courier Express as part of Mental Health Awareness month in May.
Mental Health Awareness Month provides an opportunity to focus on the need for mental health services for children, teens and adults in communities, but one essential component of this equation is struggling.
Mental health providers are desperately looking for staff to provide these needed services.
Anyone facing addiction or mental health issues is not going to have their needs addressed if the workers aren’t there to provide help, Mark Wendel, Chief Clinical Officer for CenClear’s Outpatient and Mental Health Services, said.
Unfortunately, it’s not as simple as “just hiring more people.” Out-patient and in-patient providers alike have clients but are scrambling to find qualified workers.
Providers are looking for those with needed degrees such as anthropology, psychology and sociology. They can have a related field, but it takes so many credits in a psychology program to qualify for the positions, Quentin Wright, CenClear Human Resources Generalist, said.
In addition to finding people with the needed credentials, in-patient facilities, like The Meadows, face additional hurdles — the 24-hour nature of hospital work. Mary Schreffler, Director of Human Resources for The Meadows, said they need workers who can care for patients during all shifts, including off shifts, weekends and holidays. If there is bad weather, these workers still need to be on-site. In addition to these obstacles, “there is currently a lot of competition for the same talent pool,” Schreffler said.
Some of the most challenging positions to fill are licensed positions, such as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and Licensed Professional Counselor, as well as other high-level positions. Recent changes to the Intensive Behavioral Health Services program requiring a Licensed Behavioral Specialists Consultant (BLS) license have made that position almost impossible to fill, Wright said. Because LCSW and LPC licenses are challenging to obtain and these positions are difficult to fill, Pennsylvania now allows people with this license to work 100 percent from home, he said.
At in-patient mental health facilities, the nursing shortage is being felt. There is a need for Licensed Practical Nurses and Registered Nurses, Dennis Bembenic, The Meadows community relations person, said. Another promising career field is Mental Health Technician with a bachelor’s degree or some post-secondary education in a human services-related field or similar work experience, he said.
Not everyone is a good fit for the mental health field. Those typically entering the field aren’t in it for money but because they want to help and encourage others. Successful mental health workers are compassionate, empathetic, good listeners and communicators. They also need to be flexible since some (not all) of these positions require non-traditional hours. “Our people truly make the difference to our patients,” said Bembenic.
During the pandemic, a lot of attention focused on physical healthcare workers and supermarket employees working on “the front lines.” Mental health workers also fall into that category.
“While also struggling with their own insecurities, fears and burn out they have been on the front lines of this [pandemic],” Dana Potter, CenClear Family Based Mental Health Director, said.
For those driven to help others, now is the time to look into a career in the mental health field. Currently, there are openings in nursing for LPNs, RNs and Mental Health Technicians. There is also a need for support staff, direct care workers, prescribers and more.
Careers are available at different levels from Certified Peer and Recovery Specialists to department assistants and director positions. The responsibilities vary, giving those entering the field the options of working with children, teens adults or families. There are also full-time and part-time positions available. To learn more about positions available visit www.cenclear.org or www.themeadows.net.