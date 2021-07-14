DuBOIS — Wind gusts of 60-70 mph swept through the DuBois area as part of a strong thunderstorm Tuesday evening, according to John Banghoff, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College.
The storm, which Banghoff said produced straight-line wind damage, caused a partial collapse of the Eastside Sports Bar on West DuBois Avenue while knocking down several trees and causing power outages.
Banghoff said the NWS did not report any rotation in the storm system that passed through around 6 p.m. Tuesday, just a strong thunderstorm with straight-line wind damage.
According to the National Severe Storms Laboratory, straight-line wind is defined as "any thunderstorm wind that is not associated with rotation."
DuBois Volunteer Fire Chief Tony Roy told The Courier Express Tuesday the storm damaged the facade of the Eastside Sports Bar and knocked the gas meter on the side of the building off. No injuries were reported.
A portion of DuBois Street beside Eastside Sports Bar was still closed to traffic Wednesday.
Roy and Sandy Township Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator Bob Wilson said trees were down in several areas.
"It has been a really busy couple of weeks," Banghoff said regarding recent storm activity. "Thursday it appears dry, so there may be a temporary break. But things could get active again heading into the weekend."
According to the NWS forecast for DuBois, Thursday is to be partly sunny with a high near 85 degrees before showers and thunderstorms are likely to return on Friday, with a high near 85. Showers are also likely on Saturday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for Sunday.