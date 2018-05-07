ST. MARYS — For Cherri Gigliotti, a computer teacher at St. Marys Area Middle School and Civil War reenactor, the importance of bringing her passion to her school was obvious.
Twenty years ago, she started the Civil War Club at the middle school. And while similar clubs may come and go, hers has stayed strong for those 20 years.
After a trip many years ago to Susquenita School District in Perry County outside of Harrisburg, to see their Civil War reenactment, Gigliotti brought the program back to St. Marys. Her commitment is not only in her students, but is rooted in her own interests as one of her hobbies is as a Civil War reenactor.
“It’s fun. We learn about the history of the Civil War but also about the people’s perspectives — both civilians and soldiers,” Gigliotti said.
The advisor said what she loves most about the club is that the students become like family.
“They come in as sixth graders who haven’t bonded with anyone and they form these friendships that stick. Many of my students who were in this club are still friends in high school and some even become college roommates,” Gigliotti said. “Some even become history teachers because they gain a respect from what we do here.”
Student Tony Guido said he joined the Civil War Club this year because he had a lot of friends in it and he thought it would be fun.
The club currently boasts a membership of nearly 40 students.
For others, like eighth grader Rachel Fleming, the club has been a part of their entire middle school career.
“I’m really interested in history and wanted to make new friends when I first came to the middle school, so I joined,” said Fleming, who added that her favorite part of being active with the club is helping on reenactment day.
The club has projects and events throughout the year, including a Civil War ball and a trip to Gettysburg.
Fleming said this was the first year she was able to make the trip to Gettysburg, adding that the experience was really meaningful to her. During the trip students take letters written by soldiers and read them back to their graves.
“My soldier went to war because he wanted to make money for his family. He sent all of his checks home and he lived until the second day (in the Battle of Gettysburg),” Fleming said.
The 37 reenactors who come to share their artifacts and knowledge are mostly personal friends of Gigliotti. They travel far and wide to give students this experience.
Among those reenactors are Nina and Greg Hernandez, of Bowling Green, Ohio. Their presentation focuses on the history of the Confederacy. The duo talks about the origins of slavery and attempts to debunk the negative associations with the South.
“If I have a theme, it’s that of everything in your life there is always something to know and dig for,” Nina Hernandez said. “Don’t just take what you’ve read in a book, on the internet or on television. There’s other people in your life who are going to rip you off — don’t do it to yourself.”
The highlight of the day is when reenactor Gary Gilmore, of Luthersburg, sets off five mortars in the side yard of the school with a cannon that he forged himself. Students then get to dig the cannonballs out of the ground.
But before the blasts and the fanfare, Gilmore calls the students to attention and takes a moment to tell them what the battle was really about.
“The Civil War lasted for five years and impacted just about every family that lived in this country at that time. It was a horrible war. Nearly one million died from battle wounds and a lot from diseases,” Gilmore said. “That war caused this country to become the United States of America, not the United States and the Confederate States.
“This isn’t a celebration of war, it’s more an understanding of it.”
With Gigliotti set to retire this year, the future of the encampment and Civil War Club remains unknown.
Of the middle school students, she says, “I hope that they see that the Civil War isn’t just something they read about in a textbook. They were real people who fought in a real war and died for real beliefs.”
