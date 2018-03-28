HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania State Transportation Commission (STC) approved a $2.1 million grant for the Buffalo & Pittsburgh Railroad’s Brookville Branch Service Retention project, Senator Joe Scarnati (R-Jefferson) announced Tuesday.
Scarnati explained that the Buffalo & Pittsburgh Railroad provides freight rail service over a 20-mile branch line between Falls Creek and Brookville, Pa. The grant will provide support for track and bridge upgrades along the 20-mile rail line stretch which is used for shipments of Brookville Equipment’s railroad locomotives and restored light rail vehicles, including vehicles used by SEPTA.
“The Brookville Branch Service Retention Project is an outstanding example of a successful Public-Private Partnership,” Scarnati said. “Today’s grant approval will have a tremendous impact upon our region. The project will retain up to 150 skilled manufacturing jobs, improve distribution options for Brookville Equipment’s locomotive business and preserve freight rail service along the 20-mile route for existing and future use.”
Scarnati noted that Brookville Equipment Corporation has committed to matching funds for the project, which is estimated to cost a total of $3 million.
“We have been working to secure funding for this critical project since last year,” Scarnati said.
“I am very pleased that this substantial state investment has been approved, without which this rail line will be forced to shut down for safety reasons, jeopardizing the continued operation of Brookville Equipment and creating both an economic and service impact on public transportation in southeastern Pennsylvania. In addition, this project is critical to Brookville Equipment’s utilization of displaced workers from General Electric’s former locomotive manufacturing facility in Erie.”
