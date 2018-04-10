BENEZETTE — Lisa Shook is no stranger to dogs — she’s been grooming them since 1981.
She started out when a friend asked her to come help, and she continued to learn from there.
In 2001, she went mobile — but that was in Maryland. She recently sold that business and used the money to buy the truck for the new one.
It opened just two weeks ago — Lisa’s Pooch Parlor on Wheels.
She said her favorite part of the job is the dogs, adding “I’m an animal lover.”
As for the dogs, their least favorite part is drying, Shook said that’s because it’s loud, confusing to them, and takes the longest amount of time of the process.
She also loves the mobile part of the business, although she says the model is different in this area because of the weather and the distance needed to travel to get to clients.
She is currently servicing Johnsonburg, Ridgway, St. Marys, Emporium, Kersey, Brockway, Penfield, Force, Weedville, Benezette, Driftwood, Sinnemahoning, Penfield, Treasure Lake, DuBois, Rockton, Clearfield, Lecontes Mills, Frenchville, and Karthaus.
“People are calling me from everywhere,” Shook said with surprise, adding that she’s hardly advertised other than on Facebook.
When it comes to dog grooming, she said she prefers small dogs, but said clients can feel free to contact her and talk about what they need.
She is currently ramping up to start grooming Tuesday through Saturday.
She adds that prices vary with small dog baths and nails starting around $45 and grooming dogs start at around $65 — for single dog households. Prices are less for multiple dog visits.
She added that she moved here because it’s quiet. Living across the Big Elk Lick Campground in Benezette, she is raising goats and loving her three dogs Ginny, Griff, and Sooner, and anxiously awaiting the arrival of her horses from their former home in Maryland.
To learn more about the business visit Facebook at www.facebook.com/Lisas-Pooch-Parlor-On-Wheels-1757071641016135/ or call 814-577-0443.
