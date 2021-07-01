BROCKWAY – The Taylor Memorial Museum will be open during the Old Fashioned Fourth of July celebration in Brockway, and it is looking for both visitors and stories.
The museum is open from 1-5 p.m. on July 3 and 4. As is tradition during the Old Fashioned Fourth, the museum hopes people will come in, see the history of Brockway, and learn about the community.
“The museum links our past to our future,” Brockway Area Historical Society’s Fay Trentini said. “Someday, someone is going to want to know about the history we preserve. We prove it here at the museum. People have a deep reason to come look up the information we have here.”
The museum was founded in 1953. Trentini said that visitors come looking for ties to the community, and the history preserved in the museum allows them to do so. People come to Brockway for the Fourth who may have grown up there but moved away, and the museum allows them to reconnect with the past.
“We are always open on the Fourth of July, and we look forward to hundreds of visitors coming into our museum to see what we have here,” Trentini said. “They may find something they want to share with their family. It is important that the community know we are here. We’re open Tuesdays and Thursdays, but the Fourth of July is our time to show the community what we’re all about.”
Anyone who has not visited the museum in a few years will find that it recently got a facelift. It also added some new artifacts from the community and expanded its genealogy section to help those researching their connections to Brockway. It is also handicapped accessible now, which is something that was added during renovations in 2018.
The museum is not just looking visitors, however. The historical society is working on a second volume to Lew Reddinger’s “The Brockway Story.” “The Brockway Story” covered events from the settling of Brockway in 1822 to the book’s publication. While Reddinger’s book encompasses 164 years, the new volume will seek to fill in the events of the last 36 years.
“Lew Reddinger was a great writer and storyteller, and the book has been well received over the past many years,” Taylor Memorial Museum’s Bob Tami said. “I believe we have the talent in our town to make this version of the book something we can all be proud of.”
What is different about this edition is that the collection will not be created by one singular voice. Volume II will be a collection of various voices, each telling a story that is important to them.
“Many of us in the community remember these events and how they impacted our lives,” Trentini explained. “What better way to share the history of our community with our children and grandchildren than through our own words?”
Tami said that “The Brockway Story” works in tandem to the museum, and as Taylor Memorial Museum adds information for the past 36 years, the book needs to reflect that.
“The museum holds the whole history of Brockway,” Tami said. “The book summarizes that history.”
The goal of the historical society is to make the process of telling stories as easy as possible for residents. Any events from 1986 to the present can be chronicled, and the volunteers editing the book have multiple ways of incorporating what the community tells them. Stories can be emailed to the museum, or residents can set up a time to dictate the information.
Anyone who wants more information on telling stories or would like to set up a time to talk to the volunteers can email info@brockwayhistory.org or call 814-265-8519 or 814-265-1906.
The writing will all be edited, and if someone wishes to share a story orally, the recording will only be used to create the typed entry and not shared with the public. Anyone wishing to join in the storytelling can choose to include their names in the entry or remain anonymous. They will not be filmed for the book, like in the “Our Town” PBS production. The goal is to create a print resource and not a video.
The museum is located on Park Street in Brockway, right beside the swimming pool.