ST. MARYS — Recently, a new ambulance service opened its doors in Elk County.
Elk County EMS, LLC, 625 Maurus St., Suite D, St. Marys, is a private ambulance service that is locally owned by Mark Schaut and operated in St. Marys. It currently offers Basic and Advanced Life Support for both emergency and non-emergency ambulance services.
It has a team of 22 people — 12 women and 10 men — with varying levels of qualification ranging from EMTs to paramedics to Registered Nurses.
While it is equipped to provide the same services as other ambulance services, its primary focus is in hospital-to-hospital transports.
“This is where the greatest demand for services currently is,” Schaut said. “Unlike other ambulance services, we are not directly responsible for 911 calls, so when a transfer is needed our patients don’t usually have to wait for extra staff to be called in and are not subject to the emergency call volume.”
A St. Marys native, Schaut has more than 12 years of experience in EMS. He began as an Emergency Medical Responder, then shortly after that became an Emergency Medical Technician.
While actively working as an EMT, he went on to become a Certified Clinical Hemodialysis Technician, as well as an instructor for EMS education.
He also holds a Nursing degree from the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford. Once a Registered Nurse, he worked in the Emergency Department at Penn Highlands DuBois, where he worked full-time for three years and continued on as a part-time EMT.
He then earned his Pennsylvania Dept. of Health Certification as a Pre-Hospital Registered Nurse, which allowed him to take his knowledge and nursing background into the ambulance to function as an Advanced Life Support provider.
When he left the hospital to pursue his EMT passion, he served for two years as a Clinical Operations Manager for an ambulance service before starting the business in 2017.
“The outlook for Elk County EMS is bright,” said Schaut. “We expect the increase in requests for our service to continue to grow and we plan to expand and grow along with those demands.”
The business currently has two Pennsylvania Dept. of Health licensed Life Support ambulances, equipped with advanced, state-of-the-art critical care cardiac monitors. Additionally, its facility provides its team living quarters like bunk rooms, offices, a kitchen, and laundry services.
Located in St. Marys, Schaut said that is the new service’s primary service area but the service would be glad to serve the residents of Elk, Cameron, McKean, Potter, Clearfield and Jefferson counties.
Schaut said the service will soon be offering a subscription program similar to those of other ambulance services.
“Elk County EMS was created in response to the overwhelming demand and need for additional emergency medical resources within our community, as well as the surrounding areas,” Schaut said.
Although a new business, Elk County EMS is already looking at expansion. Schaut said it soon will offer wheelchair van services and is already looking at purchasing a third ambulance.
He said he is also hoping to expand into other areas of service, such as education, public awareness, and community outreach.
“We are excited about the future and the opportunity to bring patient-centered care back to the forefront of Emergency Medical Services,” said Schaut. “We look forward to giving back to the communities that we serve.”
For more information, contact 814-245-2434.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.