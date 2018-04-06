DuBOIS — DuBois City Council members got a preview of a Clearfield County-wide effort to put a new bookmobile into service.
President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman introduced Peter Smith to the council to explain the campaign.
Saying that he’s “been a great believer in our library,” Smith said outfitting a new bookmobile “will enhance the role of your local library and reach out to those who can’t get to their library.
“It makes me feel good to see the bookmobile go by,” he said. “It’s one of the nicer things we can do” for residents.
The campaign will officially begin in early May and last about five weeks.
The goal is to raise $120,000 countywide, with between $30,000 and $40,000 coming from the northwestern region that includes DuBois, Sandy Township and adjacent townships.
The new vehicle is a 2018 Ford Transit.
In addition to library services, materials and programming, the new unit will be an Internet-equipped “hot spot.” Its visits will include senior living housing, personal care and nursing homes, daycares, YMCAs, pre-schools and public and private schools.
The Clearfield County Public Library is a 501(c)3 nonprofit and donations are tax-deductible.
Additional details on the campaign will be forthcoming.
Bids awarded
The council awarded a bid to Hickes Associates Inc. in the amount of $579,850 for general construction of improvements at the water plant and to Bob Biter Electrical Enterprises Inc. for $117,300 for electrical construction.
Water and sewage treatment plant Superintendent Scott Farrell said the SCADA improvements will computerize and automate the water treatment process at the plant. The includes adjusting the levels of various chemicals required in filtration based on the volume of water being treated.
Slow progress
City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio said crews are “plugging along” on ballfield construction projects, which are being slowed by unseasonably cold, wet weather.
He said some good weather “would be helpful” as the city prepares to host the United States Collegiate Athletic Association’s baseball and softball national championships.
Members of the USCAA were in town this week to survey preparations and, despite the weather and construction work, one said DuBois is already the best site they’ve had for the Small College World Series.
The council’s regular meeting will convene at 7 p.m. Monday in council chambers in the city building on West Scribner Avenue.
