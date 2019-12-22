DuBOIS — The DuBois City Council held its last work session of the year Thursday afternoon in preparation for its final regular session of 2019 on Monday.
City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio noted that a letter was sent to residents outlining new refuse collection rates.
Weekly residential pickup will be $24 per month. The senior citizens rate will be $14 per month for those 62 years of age or older and with no one in the household working full-time.
2020 budgetThe council will take final action today on the 2020 budget and tax levy. The $14.7 million spending plan does not include a property tax increase.
The second public hearing on the budget will precede this evening’s regular meeting and will begin at 6:45 p.m.
Timber bidsThe city received 11 bids for a timber sale on city-owned property near Anderson Creek.
Forester Ken Kane will review the bids and make a recommendation to the council at Monday’s meeting.
F-350 for saleThe council authorized advertising a 2006 F-350 for sale on Municibid.
Retirement optionA resolution was approved with respect to Addendum A concerning the deferred retirement option plan for city police officers.
MeetingsThe council’s regular meeting will begin at 7 p.m. today in the council chambers at the city building on West Scribner Avenue.
The city office and garage will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 25, in observance of Christmas.
The council will hold its reorganizational meeting at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6.