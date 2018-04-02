Today

Partly cloudy. High 46F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low near 35F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. High 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.