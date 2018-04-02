BROOKVILLE — Excitement is mounting as the general exhibits committee plans several new events for this year’s Jefferson County Fair.
Christmas in July
Christmas will be coming to the fairgrounds when decorated Christmas trees adorn the exhibits in the Shields Building.
The theme for this year’s contest is “Christmas in July.” Use your favorite Christmas theme to decorate an artificial tree, no taller than 6.5 feet. Decorators are reminded that no extension cords will be provided if lights are used.
Quilt Block Contest
Those who are handy with a needle are invited to create a quilt block using the 2018 fair theme, “Farms, Families, Fairs, Fun!”
The quilt blocks must be made with new fabric, in an earth tone color palate. The block must be 100 percent cotton, prewashed and treated to prevent bleeding. No buttons, charms or paint are to be used. Each block must be 12.5 inches, by 12.5 inches, including seam allowance.
There will be four contests: Pieced quilt blocks for adult and youth, and appliquéd quilt blocks for adults and youth.
Each entry will become the property of the Jefferson County Fair general exhibits committee. The items will be constructed, with proceeds from the sale of the quilts to benefit the fair’s building fund.
‘We’ll Hand it to You’
“We’ll Hand it to You” is a new contest being sponsored by Pat Catan’s. Only 15 paper mache hands will be available. Creators may use any materials and techniques to turn the 11-inch hand on a five-inch base into a creative entry.
Entrants must be 16 years or older. The hands can be picked up Wednesday, June 6 from 4 to 7:30 p.m. in the blue Shields Building at the fairgrounds.
Re-Purposed Creations
Adults and youth are invited to use their talents to create new items from common items found in the home.
Wood Pallet Creations — Make something special from a wood pallet. Classes will be available for painted pallet, decorated pallet and furniture made from pallets.
Recycled Items — Use your creativity to make something special from socks, mittens/gloves, plastic bottles or plastic bags.
Rules
Entry forms and complete details for each of these new contests are available on the fair’s website, www.jeffcofair.com; by emailing generalexhibits@gmail.com; or by calling 814-715-2904.
The 2018 Jefferson County Fair will be held the week of July 15 through July 21.
