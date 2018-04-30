BROOKVILLE — It may have been raining Tuesday but the members of the Brookville Volunteer Fire Company were all smiles as they anxiously awaited the arrival of their new ladder truck.
The new ladder truck replaced the 1987 Grumman Aerial Cat. “The Aerial Cat was a power platform, while the new truck is a straight stick ladder,” Brookville VFC Deputy Chief Ryan Pearsall said. “This has water on it now whereas the old tower did not have water.”
The Aerial Cat was 95 feet whereas the new truck will reach 107 feet, Pearsall noted. The new ladder allows the fire company to do a blitz attack on fires. This simply means blasting a fire with as much water as possible to achieve a knockdown as quickly as possible.
The 12-foot longer reach is also a boon to the fire company. In the past, Pearsall said, they could not reach the Jefferson County Courthouse bell tower if needed. They could arc water up to that area but could never reach it. The longer reach of this new ladder truck puts them much closer to the bell tower.
The new truck, which will seat six firefighters, will also allow easier moveablility as it is a single axle and a shorter truck, giving the fire company the ability to take the ladder truck into some areas that it couldn’t before.
There is a camera on the truck’s weak side that shows where the outriggers are going to go and also allows the truck driver to know where to stop in relation to any parked cars. It has a backup camera as well.
Another safety feature is the red flashing light, which comes on and says “do not move truck” if any of the latches on doors or equipment are not closed.
Radio equipment must be mounted to the truck and programmed before the truck is placed into service. Pearsall said someone will also be coming from Pierce to do some aerial and pump trainings as well as a quick review of anything that may be a little different from the old truck. Pearsall says the overview is just of minor things, and the truck will likely be put into service before the end of the aerial training. The aerial training, he says, is mainly routine maintenance so the fire company will be able to handle that itself.
