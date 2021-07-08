WOODLAND — The historic Super 322 Drive-In in Woodland has a new neon sign at its entrance.
The custom-built, 15-foot neon beacon replaces the drive-in’s old sign that was installed in 2002, according to owners Bill and Barbara Frankhouser of Frenchville.
The sign was custom built by Dave Simmons of Neon Exposure of Reynoldsville.
“He is a genius, Bill Frankhouser said. “The new sign is magnificent.”
They stated having problems with the old sign last summer, so they called Simmons to take a look at it, Barbara Frankhouser said.
Simmons had also built the former sign, and performs all of the sign work at the drive-in, she said.
Simmons discovered the inside of the sign and its electronics had become corroded from road salt, and it had to be replaced.
Barbara Frankhouser said they were able to get through last season, which lasted through October. The old sign was taken down the Tuesday after the drive-in’s last weekend of the season.
But it came at a bad time — the pandemic had cut the drive-in’s revenues by 60 percent and Bill Frankhouser said they were not sure if they could afford a new sign.
But he said they were able to scape together some money for the necessary purchase.
The drive-in didn’t get any Paycheck Protection Program funds from the state, but they did get some emergency pandemic funds from Clearfield County, which offset some of their other costs, allowing them to have enough money for the new sign, Bill Frankhouser said.
It took about six months for Simmons to build the new sign, but Bill Frankhouser said the new one is an upgrade over the old one with improved lighting and durability.
The upgraded neon lights are custom made from hand-blown glass with the red lights coming from Italy, Barbara Frankhouser said.
The interior of the sign was also powder coated to improve its resistance to road salt, and a heavy duty frame was used, Bill Frankhouser said.
The new sign was also built in three pieces, which will make it easier to maintain, Barbara Frankhouser said.
“This sign should be here for a long time,” Barbara Frankhouser said.
And two weeks ago, Simmons installed the new sign at the drive-in, Bill Frankhouser said. A crane was used and it took about two hours to install the sign itself, but the electronics weren’t completed until a few days later.
For their next project, Bill Frankhouser said they would like to expand the snack bar, which is the main revenue source for the drive-in. Bill Frankhouser said they take great pride in the food they offer at the drive-in and buy the best quality food they can find.
However, construction prices are very high right now so they will have to wait on this project, Bill Frankhouser said.
Bill Frankhouser said he and his wife retired from their regular careers. They purchased the drive-in in 2001 and said they reinvest all of the revenue back into the drive-in.
“It’s a labor of love,” Bill Frankhouser said.