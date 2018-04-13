RIDGWAY — The Chainsaw Carvers Rendezvous will see many changes this year — among which are added happenings for spectators.
This year the Rendezvous is moving from a week-long event scheduled in the cold of February to a warmer weekend event — from April 26-28.
The new event date coincides with the 37th annual Ridgway YMCA Triathlon, which is also expanding to include running and bike challenges.
Both events plan to honor Dave Love, former owner of Love’s Canoe, who is known for building up regional tourism by forging the 18-mile Clarion-Little Toby Rail Trail, building and maintaining the Laurel Mill Trail outside of Ridgway in partnership with the Allegheny National Forest, and founding the triathlon among many other achievements.
As for the Rendezvous, the 65 carvers who are registered are welcome to work together on a totem pole honoring Love, which will be placed at the trailhead in downtown Ridgway. The pole will depict the nature along the trail.
“We’re very excited about it and we’re excited that Dave is excited and is happy we’re doing this. I really can’t wait to see what the carvers create,” said Rendezvous organizer Liz Boni.
Also added to this year’s agenda is a quick carve demonstration. Friday and Saturday, from noon – 1 p.m. and 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. on Court Street, carvers will perform for crowds by creating a finished carving in one hour.
“All carving will be happening on Court Street,” Boni said. “And carving displays will be on South Broad and Center streets.”
Also new this year — the event will be giving away a total of $10,000 in cash prizes to carvers garnering the most votes for carver’s choice, people’s choice, and most shared carving on social media.
Boni said votes can be cast at the Appalachian Arts booth at the event or by sharing photos of carvings on Facebook @ChainsawRendezvous.
“We want crowd participation and we want to know what people think,” Boni said.
The ‘Vous started as a small backyard gathering of family and friends, which has changed and moved from the Boni’s backyard to Sandy Beach Park to the Firemen’s Carnival grounds and to Motion Control on the West End before taking to the streets of downtown Ridgway. It was known as the largest chainsaw carving event in the world.
Of the new event, Boni said the smaller size will allow it to be more focused and cohesive.
She added that as the event evolves, it will likely draw those who like chainsaw carving but also outdoors people, recreationists, and nature lovers.
“It’s turning out to be something incredible,” Boni said.
For more information about the Rendezvous visit @ChainsawRendezvous on Facebook or chainsawrendezvous.org.
