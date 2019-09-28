DuBOIS — Penn Highlands DuBois East will have a new traffic pattern around its building starting Wednesday, Oct. 2.
When drivers turn off Maple Avenue, signs will direct them to turn left onto Sunflower Drive, the alley that runs behind the hospital. This alley connects directly to the patient parking lot.
PH DuBois East is the home of Penn Highlands Behavioral Health Services for adults and adolescents, and it also houses The Wound Center of PH DuBois.
The path that everyone has been driving around the front of the building/Entrance C to the parking area will be blocked for large equipment and construction supplies as part of the expansion of this hospital and Behavioral Health Services for the region with a new walk-in clinic and additional outpatient and inpatient services for adults and adolescents.
Penn Highlands Healthcare is in the midst of a three-year growth initiative known at the Master Facility Plan that includes eight different projects. For more information on these plans, go to www.phhealthcare.org/footprint for details.