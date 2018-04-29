RIDGWAY — The streets of Ridgway surrounding the courthouse were filled with visitors, carvers, and unique art this weekend for the 19th annual Ridgway Chainsaw Carvers Rendezvous.
“I’m very happy with the carvers and the crowd I’m overwhelmed with,” said organizer Liz Boni, who added that despite scaling the Rendezvous back from a weeklong to a weekend event that the crowd has been comparable to past years.
“And I think they’re excited about the voting process, we’ve had a great response. And I think the carvers are happier to be able to talk to their customers.”
As the event has changed this year, in many ways so did the atmosphere. Instead of constantly carving, artists could be found smiling and engaging with visitors.
“It’s nice to be able to talk to people and people are getting to know us personally and we’re informing them about the art without the noise in the background,” Dawn Ceriani of T & D Carving in Brockport said. “And the weather is amazing.”
Part of those conversations included artists explaining their Rendezvous piece — a completed piece of work that has the potential to win prize money if they can garner the most votes either from other carvers, the public, or through shares on social media.
There was still a buzz in the streets, however.
On Court Street, there were quick carve demonstrations, where carvers are given one hour to make a carving, as well as a group totem pole piece being worked on to recognize Dave Love.
“We come every year. It’s different but it’s interesting,” said spectator Cyndi Aiello of Ridgway.
As for Shannon Peterson, one of the 60 carvers at the Rendezvous, this was his first.
A resident of a nudist resort in West Virginia, Peterson said he started carving one year ago when the director of the resort handed him a saw and asked him to carve some mushrooms.
He’s been carving and selling his work ever since.
Of the experience he said Friday afternoon, “I love it. When you get into something you have to develop your skills and to get those skills you have to be surrounded by people who have them. These are some of the best right here.”
A smiling Boni said Friday that given the response, the event definitely has a future and the potential is endless.
“I think if we get good reviews from carvers that more will come next year. And I hope and pray that our crowd will come back,” Boni said. “This will only grow from here.”
