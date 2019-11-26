DuBOIS — “No tax increase” echoed throughout the council chamber at the city building Monday as the DuBois City Council passed the first reading of the 2020 budget and tax levy.
The proposed budget includes revenue and expenses of $14,740,775, about $54,000 more than this year.
Revenue streams include $9,005,000 in lease and management payments from the water and sewer funds, $1,203,000 in local property taxes, $1,118,724 in enabling taxes, $263,525 from the recreation and culture tax, $300,000 from timber sales, $125,000 in grant income and $358,482 in state revenue entitlements.
Major expenditures include $1,165,990 in general government and administrative, $97,300 for legal, $173,686 for engineering, $199,508 for tax collection,$1,865,168 for the police department, $246,315 for the fire department, $151,120 for code enforcement, $779,620 in pensions, $1,07,799 for highways, roads and streets, $606,863 for sanitary sewers maintenance, $1,032,196 for sewage treatment, $729,689 for water lines maintenance, $864,538 for water treatment, $395,512 for pool administration, maintenance and parks, $89,500 or the public library, $1,131,967 in debt service and a $1,682,692 allowance for shortfalls in the water and sewage treatment funds.
The property tax levy will remain at 23.5 mills per $1,000 of assessed valuation.
Based on millage rates alone, without any formula adjustments or homestead exemptions by the state, the owner of a property with a market value of $50,000 can expect to pay about $294 in property taxes to the city, about $313 to Clearfield County and about $1,191 to the DuBois Area School District.
The council scheduled the first of public hearings on the budget and tax levy for 6:45 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9. The council expects to adopt the budget at its regular meeting on Dec. 23.
Downtown parking
Ed Tate of Luigi’s Ristorante on Brady Street asked the council to continue thinking of how to create more parking places for downtown patrons.
He said the downtown is growing and attracting more people and parking is not sufficient to meet demand.
The Tommy D’s property at South Brady Street and West Washington Avenue and the PNC Bank property at Liberty Boulevard and Park Avenue are two possibilities if the buildings are purchased and demolished, he said.
City Solicitor Toni Cherry pointed out that razing business properties to create parking lots takes taxable properties off the rolls.
The lot behind Tommy D’s is not heavily used and she suggested that signs directing people to available parking are needed.
Mayor Gary Gilbert said selling municipal lots to individual owners over the years was “a big mistake.”
Tate thanked the council for the “great lights downtown. It feels like I’m in Bedford Falls,” the location in which the Christmas movie “It’s a Wonderful Life” takes place.
Conditional use request
The Planning Commission’s recommendation for a conditional use for Robert Burns for a three-unit condo at 415 Turtle Alley was approved.
Prior to the regular meeting, a public hearing was held on the request.
Grants sought
Two resolutions seeking a combined $1,118,000 in grants from the H2O PA and PA Small Water and Sewer Program through the Commonwealth Financing Authority were approved.
The grants would pay for stream bank rehabilitation and purchase and installation of fixed equipment.
Items for sale
Authorization was given to advertise two items for sale on Municibid.com: a 1962 grader and a 2011 Dodge Charger police car.
Holiday hours
The city building and city garage will be closed Thursday through Monday, Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, for Thanksgiving and deer season. They will reopen Tuesday, Dec. 3.
Next work session
The council will hold a work session at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at the city building on West Scribner Avenue.