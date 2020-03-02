The North Central PA Regional Planning and Development Commission has received funding that will provide them the opportunity to identify and work towards Unserved and Underserved broadband areas in their six county area. (Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean and Potter).
North Central is seeking input from individuals who can help them identify areas that lack or have poor broadband service. To participate in the broadband study, log onto North Central’s website at ncentral.com.
Those who have questions may call Adam Correll at North Central at 773-3162.