The Northern Pennsylvania Regional College is celebrating its one-year anniversary.
But while it might be considered as the new kid on the block of post-secondary education, it has been brainstormed, planned, studied, and advocated for by a board of trustees for almost a decade.
“It’s been a long way to go, but it’s definitely been a milestone in the college,” said its president Dr. Joseph Nairn, who added it has 87 students enrolled for the summer and is projecting more than 150 students for the fall.
Built on the community college model, the school offers affordable and accessible post-secondary education to nine counties, including Elk, Forest, Potter, Cameron, McKean, Erie, Crawford, Warren and Venango counties. It covers approximately 7,000 miles, or an area about the size of New Jersey, which is north of Interstate 80 and lacks a superhighway.
Since its inception, it has grown from a lean staff to having six student success specialists across the region available to help guide students through the application and more.
“Because the area has gone forever without a community college, people don’t really understand the value of two year schools. It’s foreign to them,” Nairn said.
An open admission institution, it only requires a GED or high school diploma for enrollment with adult learners paying $180 per credit hour and dual enrollment high school students paying $60 per credit hour.
“By aggregating students from across the region we’re able to get it to a viable class size to deliver instruction in real-time and synchronously,” Nairn said. “The discipline of going to a class is more likely to equate to success than requiring someone to be self-disciplined and to go in and do the work on their own.”
The structure of the program, which requires students to be at a set place at a set time for class, helps to foster discipline in the program. Classes are currently only offered at night, although the college is considering expansion to daytime offerings.
“The research that was done in creating the regional college indicated that online instruction was not going to work for everyone for a variety of different reasons,” said Nairn.
Nairn added that the school has also started working on providing technical education to get adult learners into the workforce. It’s adding programs this fall in criminal justice and early childhood education and intervention, which are courses which were added to the roster to address the needs of the region. It is also in the works to get a two-year degree in technology up-and-running in the fall.
Unlike community colleges, NPRC doesn’t require a local buy in as it has received funding for the past three years from the General Assembly and is included in the Commonwealth budget for the upcoming year to the tune of $5 million. Legislation has made it an ordinary and preferred expense of the state.
“There’s nothing like it in the nation that we know of,” said Kate Brock, secretary and treasurer of the college’s board of trustees in a past interview with the CE. “The sky is the limit with the number of sites. We like to say we take the education to the community.”
