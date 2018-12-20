Lisa LaBrasca Becker, DuBois City Treasurer, reminds all City of DuBois taxpayers that the 2018 DuBois City, Clearfield County and DuBois Area School Real Estate Taxes and DuBois Area School Per Capita Tax must be paid on or before December 31, 2018 by 4 p.m. to avoid being turned over to the County Tax Claim Bureau as delinquent.
The DuBois City Treasurer’s office is located in the city building at 16 West Scribner Avenue. Hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
