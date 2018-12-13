MADERA — The newly-formed Bigler Township Regional Police force that will soon begin serving residents of the township and neighboring Ramey Borough has named its police chief.
According to township Supervisor Chairman R. Philbert Myers, Officer Tim O’Leary will take the helm when the force is officially in place on Feb. 1 as planned. O’Leary is currently the chief at Decatur Township Police.
Decatur Township Supervisor Andy Rebar did not immediately return a telephone message left for him for comment by The Progress.
According to Decatur Township Secretary Pamela Roberts, supervisors know about O’Leary’s planned exit.
“We’re aware, but (O’Leary) hasn’t submitted his resignation yet,” Roberts said. O’Leary has been police chief at the department since February 2009, and in recent months, he has been the only police officer at the department since the most recent part-time officer accepted employment at Curwensville Borough Police.
Myers said he and other township officials have received community support for forming the department.
Ramey Borough’s seven-member council gave their unanimous nod on Dec. 4 to join the department, bringing the number of residents to be served by the force to 1,700 to 1,800, and 21 road miles for the new department to patrol.
Myers said he has spoken with officials in neighboring Houtzdale as well.
“There was a meeting on Dec. 10 with Houtzdale Borough, offering them to participate,” Myers said. “They did not commit yet, but they are interested.
“(Houtzdale) will be the game changer,” Myers added. “As it stands right now, we are offering 64-hour per week police coverage to Bigler Township and Ramey Borough with a full time police chief and a part-time officer. If Houtzdale joins us, that number will grow to at least 90 hours per week of police coverage.”
Myers did say that if Houtzdale joins, he would also make an offer to adjacent Brisbin Borough. But beyond Brisbin, Myers said he is drawing the line for now.
“If we get Houtzdale on board, it will be three of us. Brisbin would be four. We haven’t offered much more to anyone else because we don’t want a big gap of dead space (between municipalities) that we can’t cover,” Myers explained. “Adding Brisbin wouldn’t cost us more manpower, and it would be more cost-effective for everyone involved.”
Moshannon Valley School District, which has a Houtzdale address but is physically located in Bigler Township, could stand to gain quite a bit as a result of having a local police presence. Currently, the district relies on State Police coverage.
“The district is supportive of all law enforcement, and we have a great relationship with our state police,” said Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger in a telephone interview on Thursday. “But we also will welcome local police. If it’s something our townships and boroughs want to do, I’d never say something negative against that.”
In the wake of increased school violence, Moshannon Valley School District has recently found itself in a precarious situation while trying to obtain police presence in its schools.
“There are a lot of opportunities for school districts to partner with local police forces,” Zesiger explained. “But that is not available to Moshannon Valley because our only local law enforcement is state police.
“(The district) is interested in seeing this go through and come to fruition, because in the future, it provides opportunities to Moshannon Valley that we do not qualify for currently because we don’t have a local police force. Having a local police force will provide opportunities for us to explore grant funding and other opportunities, like getting a School Resource Officer for our schools.”
Myers said his township has established a police advisory committee consisting of five township citizens: Chairman George Richards, Tim Elder, Tom Lombardi, Barry Reams and Julie Droll.
“We did advise Ramey to get their own committee of citizens, and their board will have a spokesman to join our police committee here in the township,” Myers said. “Every municipality will have their own spokesperson.”
