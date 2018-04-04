We all get old.
But somehow that process is more egregious when it comes to dogs — probably because they are so much better than we are.
Exactly one week ago, our 13-year-old golden retriever, Maddie, was put to sleep. She had developed a tumor on her liver and another in her throat. Over time, she went from 100-lbs. to 74, and she told us with her eyes that it was time to go.
And even though this day has been like a silently held breath between all of us since her face began to gray and her gait became slower, I still wasn’t ready.
Maddie wandered into our family like all the dogs we love have — by chance.
My sister’s neighbors (who clearly hadn’t perfected the art of saying no) took their twins to get “A” puppy. Instead, they came home with eight paws — four belonging to a boy (Moo shu — yes, like the pork) and the others to a girl (Maddie).
It only took about a month for them to realize that a house with twin toddlers and two puppies was too much. That’s when my dad said, “If they want to give up the girl, we’ll take her.”
I’ll never forget the day she busted out of my sister’s mini-van all fluff and paws. She never hesitated, like she knew she was home.
For the first two years of her life, we weren’t entirely sure she knew her own name and in most cases, we resorted to calling her “BISCUIT” to get her to come.
But what she lacked in obedience, she returned in love.
She was an amazing walking partner (as long as it was off-leash), a chronic bed hog, and the most confusing welcoming committee, as she would bare her teeth in a smile and snort with excitement, leaving those who didn’t know her to wonder if she was about to attack.
Perhaps what I loved most about Maddie was that when she stole human food, she wasn’t one of those dogs who hung their head in shame. Rather, she was brazen and unapologetic about her love of a good meal.
She demolished almost all of the chocolate cake on my 21st birthday, diligently waited with her snout poised on the end of the table or drooling in your lap at every family meal, and had the nickname “Two Loaf,” because she once devoured TWO whole loaves of bread from my sister’s lazy Susan.
Maddie loved to swim, but always took her time, sometimes seemingly treading water in one place, content to just be.
She was gentle with children and was always easy company.
The act of putting a dog to sleep is combined with a certain amount of reverence and matter-of-factness that I often wish we afforded to humans who are suffering.
That day, she hobbled out of my Dad’s Honda Civic, which is really her car, because after a decade it only still exists because she preferred it. When she got to the vet, her tail wagged fiercely — for a 91-year-old lady — as she sauntered to the door.
Maddie, a frequent flyer at the vet as of late, must have thought it odd when we walked directly past reception and through the waiting room.
Before she entered the exam room, she took a brief and shallow tug toward the last entrance to the parking lot, before giving in.
Once inside, she lay tired on the floor. But when the technicians asked if they could lift her onto the exam table, she raised her snout, rose in her own time and climbed up with a beautiful and unabashed dignity.
In putting our dog to sleep, I realized the importance of words.
The words said in that room were ones that she already knew because she had heard them her whole life — that she was the best girl in the world, a best friend, that we were so thankful to have her in our life, and that we were sorry there was no way to repair the body that housed a spirit that still wanted to live.
I now recognize that we don’t always share those truths with the ones we love the way we do with our dogs.
On our last visit to my parents’ house to see Maddie before that last vet appointment, I took my four-year-old daughter. She has spent nearly every day of her life with that dog, and I hadn’t found the words to explain to her the first death she would experience.
And I guess I didn’t need to, because instead, she took it upon herself in that moment to explain it to me.
Sitting next to Maddie on her dog bed, gently petting the top of her head, my wide-eyed girl said, “Mom, do you know what’s inside of the brains of people and dogs?
“Memories. All of the good memories.”
Katie Weidenboerner is a writer and Assistant Editor for the Courier Express and Tri-County Sunday publications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.