National and international headlines today often remind me of a conversation I had many years ago, a conversation during which I watched a strong man’s eyes moisten as he tried to make me understand why his country is as important to him as his very life.
I had asked a stupid question and he received it with great forbearance. A gentle man, he made no gesture, no facial expression that might have indicated just how stupid the question really was.
Instead, he tried — struggled perhaps — to make me understand.
He failed.
That he failed was not his fault.
Nor was the stupidity of the question mine.
My question was stupid because I had no frame of reference. I could not understand — cannot understand — what he was trying to say to me for the same reason.
I am a citizen of the United States. I was born in Texas and I have lived most of my life there. Not infrequently when I was there, I would get into my car and drive many hours and still be in Texas. When I go back there to visit I spend 21 hours in my car before I arrive and when I do, I am still in the United States. More, my country’s relations with the other nations with whom we share borders are not hostile.
The man with whom I was talking was Mordechai Artzieli, consul general of Israel.
He was born in Jerusalem. His country is surrounded by nations that would like nothing better than to wipe Israel and all Israelis from the face of the earth. And his is a small nation. If you drive east from Tel Aviv five minutes, you’re on the West Bank, Artzieli told me, trying to make me understand. And if you drive 15 minutes, you’re in Jordan.
Why live under those conditions?
That was my stupid question.
Why live in a place where people who want you dead are very willing — literally — to kill you and your family and everyone you know and love, live only minutes away in any direction? Why live in a place where not only only your life, but that of your wife or husband and those of your children are at risk every hour of every day?
Why not just come to, for instance, the United States?
“Israel is our very essence,” Artzieli told me.
“Israel is our heart and soul.”
The Jews lived in exile for 2,000 years. They were wanderers, a people without a country.
They were, at least by perception, the weak. People who, when threatened, cowered or ran. Many things others had were denied them.
For 2,000 years, that climaxed with the Holocaust when the world stood by as they — men, women and children — were marched into gas chambers and slaughtered like animals.
For those 2,000 years, Artzieli told me, the image that came to mind when someone said “Jew” was one of weakness, of fright, of a beaten and cowering being, of one who really belonged no place.
But, he said, that is not the image that comes to mind when one thinks of Israel today.
The image that comes to mind today, he said, is that of an Israeli soldier.
The image today is one of strength, of courage, of a nation that has proven, time an time again that it can and will defend itself in the face of tremendous odds and that will not be defeated.
The Jews will not again be slaughtered, Artzieli told me. “If I must die, I will die defending myself and my country.” And in his voice there was no bravado. His was a statement of fact.
I cannot fully understand that.
And neither can you.
I was moved as I talked with Artzieli because his emotion as he tried to make me understand was so tangible it was almost something you could reach out and touch.
But I couldn’t understand — truly understand — because I could not then and cannot now feel what he feels as he speaks.
I think I’m the poorer for that.
But I think I’m richer for having been privileged to come to know Mordekhai Artzieli.
David Sullens is executive editor of the East Coast Group of Community Media Group and editor of the Courier Express.
