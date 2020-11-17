Editor’s note: The Courier Express, in collaboration with Lola M. Smith, MS, lecturer in biology at Penn State DuBois, is republishing a series of work this week completed by college students about endangered species in Pennsylvania. References for the work, similar to a college research paper, are credited at the end for each article.
The Indiana bat (Myotis sodalis) is one of the many bat species found in Pennsylvania. It is also one of the most at-risk bat species. The Indiana bat is very small, weighing only a quarter of an ounce! With its wings out, it measures to be about 11 inches at most (USFWS, 2006). The Indiana bat has dark-brown to black fur and has a pink coloration to its face. This feature helps distinguish the Indiana bat from the similar looking, little brown bat (Myotis lucifugus) (Butchkoski, 2010). In Latin, sodalis means “companion.” This is how the Indiana bat got its scientific name, because they are very social bats and will cluster together during hibernation. Like most bats, the Indiana bat hibernates in caves during the winter months when its food source (moths, beetles, mosquitos, and more flying insects that are considered to be pests) is unavailable. The Indiana bat requires specific cave conditions to survive during winter. The cave must be cool and humid and under 50° F but above freezing. Caves with these conditions are very limited in the Indiana bat’s range. Its narrow habitat requirements contribute to its endangered status. During summer months, these bats will roost under loose tree bark on dead or dying trees. They will most likely be found close to a forest edge and never too far from a water source (USFWS, 2006).
The main reasons for the endangerment of the Indiana bat is human disturbance, habitat loss and White Nose Syndrome. Because they require specific conditions, proper hibernacula are few and far between. These bats will squeeze up to 50,000 individuals into one 500-square foot cave. A single event, such as human disturbance, can cause these bats to wake early and will lead to their deaths as there will be no food and their stored energy will be used when they fly out to find food. Indiana bats use dead or dying trees as habitat during summer months. Humans may see a dead tree and cut it down thinking they are doing a good deed. In fact, it’s quite the opposite. Additionally, clear cutting forests and fragmentation play a significant role in the endangerment of the Indiana bat by habitat loss (USFWS, 2006). Another reason for the endangerment of the Indiana bat is White Nose Syndrome (WNS). WNS is a disease caused by the fungus Pseudogymnoascus destructans. The fungal disease is usually found on the nose and facial area of the bats but can also be found on the wings. WNS causes irritation and wakes the bats from their slumber. Unaware it is still winter, the bats will go in search of food and will find none, leading to starvation (CBD, 2020). The recovery plan for the Indiana bat includes conservation and management of hibernacula and summer roosts; as well as public education and outreach (Parham & Pruitt, 2007). The public can get involved by building bat boxes for habitat, properly cleaning gear before exploring caves and educating others. The decontamination protocol can be found on the PA Game Commission website.
