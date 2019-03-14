A Clearfield County convenience store sold a jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket worth $500,000 for the Wednesday, March 13, drawing. The ticket matched all five balls drawn, 19-21-27-38-41, to win the jackpot prize, less withholding.
Sheetz, 701 E. DuBois Ave., DuBois, earns a $500 selling bonus.
Winners are unknown until prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket should sign the ticket and contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions.
More than 37,000 other Cash 5 tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time, and claim lower-tier prizes at a Lottery retailer.
Visit the Winners and Benefits pages at palottery.com to review how much money each county receives in Lottery prizes and funding to benefit older Pennsylvanians.
How to play Cash 5: Players pay $1 and select five numbers from 1 to 43. Players may select their own numbers using a Cash 5 playslip or opt for computer-selected quick picks. Players must match all five numbers drawn to win the jackpot. Players also win prizes for matching two, three or four winning numbers. Cash 5 is drawn each evening. Chances of winning the jackpot prize are 1 in 962,598; the overall chances of winning any prize are about 1 in 10.5.
